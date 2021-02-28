Most New Hampshire students are back in class Monday after school vacation, and though not everyone will be in classrooms full-time this week, few schools are still fully remote.
Those schools have until next Monday to wind down all-remote learning, per an executive order from Gov. Chris Sununu last month. The rest already are bringing students in at least part-time.
After nearly every school in New Hampshire started the school year in-person or “hybrid,” with only half the student body in a school at any given time to allow for social distancing, staffing shortages due to state quarantine rules pushed many schools to revert to all-online learning in December.
By the middle of January, with fewer cases and less out-of-state travel pushing people into quarantine, schools began bringing students back.
By the National Education Association of New Hampshire’s count, more than 80% of schools in the state were in at least hybrid learning by mid-February, when Sununu issued the order to end fully-remote learning by March 8.
As of Friday, almost half of the state’s schools that have reported their instructional models to the state are in “hybrid” mode, part in-person and part remote learning. Only a handful of district and charter schools remained all-remote — and many of those closures were temporary, to deal with staff shortages and COVID-19 clusters.
Although some families want to keep their children home out of concern for their health or the health of others in the household, a vocal contingent of parents is clamoring for all students to get back to school full-time. They argue hybrid learning is better than all-remote learning, but still isolating, and they worry their children are falling behind.
One of the parents keen on fully open schools is Becky Laforge of Goffstown.
Laforge understands the health risks. Her 14-year-old daughter caught COVID-19 at school despite wearing a mask and keeping her distance most of the time. The whole family got sick a few days after she tested positive for the virus.
“Kids can get it, and you can spread it,” Laforge said.
Still, Laforge said she wants to see students back in class full-time. The learning loss and mental health challenges she sees in her children don’t feel worth the extra precautions. The first few months were manageable, she said, but things have only gotten more difficult.
“I have such depressed kids,” Laforge said.
In other states, governors and state legislators are beginning to introduce requirements for full-time in-person school by summer, or even sooner.
Iowa passed a law requiring all school districts to offer full-time in-person learning in January, and the North Carolina legislature passed a similar measure, though that bill was vetoed Friday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Virginia’s state legislature last week passed a requirement that schools offer fully in-person learning starting July 1, and legislators in Kansas introduced a bill to reopen schools full-time by the end of March.
In Massachusetts, the state elementary and secondary education commissioner last week called for elementary schools to be open full-time by April, saying that hybrid and remote learning would stop counting toward the required hours students spend in school each year. Middle and high schools would phase in later, he said.
Massachusetts parents who want to keep their children learning remotely would have that option, he said, and districts might be able to get waivers to continue hybrid learning if local COVID-19 conditions worsen.