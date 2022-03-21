A community forum will be held early next month to solicit ideas on the future of the vacant Hallsville School.
Aldermen have tabled a proposal to convert the vacant building into a mixed-use facility, citing concerns over a lack of communication with neighbors and a key piece of the plan -- the gifting of the building to organizers at no cost.
The proposal, brought forward by Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance, would turn the school into a facility serving everyone from children to seniors, if the city hands off the building and associated parcels — appraised at $4.4 million in 2017 — to organizers at no cost.
In tabling the proposal, aldermen said they wanted to see a forum scheduled for the Hallsville neighborhood to solicit input on the future of the facility.
That meeting will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Hallsville School, 275 Jewett St. Mayor Joyce Craig, Alderman Mary Heath and Alderman Pat Long are expected to attend the meeting.
Southern New Hampshire Services Executive Director and former Nashua mayor Donnalee Lozeau says her group’s proposal for the site includes the Child Advocacy Center and Granite State Children’s Alliance, 20 units of elderly housing, an early child development classroom and/or a Head Start classroom. Lozeau said organizers plan to keep the existing gymnasium available for public use, along with a small playground.
The Granite State Children’s Alliance operates the Child Advocacy Center in Manchester, serving approximately 300 children and caregivers each year, 67% of whom are Manchester residents according to Joy Barrett, the nonprofit’s executive director.
The CAC is designed to be a child and family-friendly, victim-centric setting for joint investigations and forensic interviews of child victims of crime. Barrett told aldermen the organization’s current space at 960 Auburn St. is no longer suitable, because of the high volume of cases referred to CAC annually.
The proposal calls for the CAC to occupy a 2,000-square-foot outbuilding in the rear of the Hallsville School building, where a modular classroom was once located. The space would include two forensic interview suites, onsite mental/behavioral health suite and specialized medical office, CAC staff offices and workspaces for law enforcement partners
Lozeau said they are asking the city to donate the site due to the “unprecedented cost of construction and materials that we are faced with.”
Current estimates for the project come in at $8 million minimum.
Lozeau said organizers are open to the idea of a possible lease or condo association-like agreement with the city.
The final bell rang at Hallsville last June, 130 years after it opened. Former Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of his Fiscal Year 2022 budget.