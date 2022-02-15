Officials in Carson City, Nev., say they don’t believe John Goldhardt’s decision to resign as Manchester superintendent of schools will impact his candidacy for the same position in their district.
Goldhardt is one of two finalists for superintendent in Carson City.
Andrew Feuling, Carson City School District’s director of fiscal services and chief financial officer, is the other candidate to replace current Superintendent Richard Stokes.
Both Goldhardt and Feuling will interview for the superintendent position with Carson City board members on Feb. 22. A final decision is expected shortly after.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent in Manchester last Friday.
A Union Leader reporter contacted all seven members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees over the weekend seeking their reaction.
Two trustees responded. Both were aware of Goldhardt’s resignation, and neither believed it will impact his candidacy locally.
“I anticipate our interview process will proceed as planned,” said Carson City School District Trustee Michael Walker. “During the search for Carson City’s next superintendent, my focus is on identifying the best person to lead our school district. I look forward to interviewing the finalists and making that determination with my colleagues on the board.”
Joe Cacioppo, a current trustee and past president of the board, said Goldhardt’s decision to resign is “his personal business and will have no impact on our decision to hire him.”
“He was a strong candidate based on his first interview and the research conducted, and we look forward to the final-round interviews scheduled for Feb. 22,” Cacioppo said.
“Both remaining candidates have an equal chance and for me, it will come down to who I feel will be the strongest advocate for our students while representing our district in a professional and ethical manner. I am interested in a leader who will help us to continue to increase academic achievement as well as lead in a manner that respects and positively motivates staff.”
Carson City trustees will hold two meetings the morning of Feb. 22 — one interview from 8:30 to 10 a.m., the second from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The candidates are asked to give presentations up to 30 minutes long, to be followed by discussion and a question-and-answer session with board members.
Feuling and Goldhardt will be asked to put together presentations on the following: “Carson City School District is currently refreshing its strategic plan. Please provide your understanding of the strategic plan and what steps you would take to strengthen it. How would you measure your goals and discuss what the district has learned to date and how it will move forward with your implementation?”
The meeting will break after the final question and answer session, then resume during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 7 p.m. that night with time for public comment.
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas.
He came to Manchester after serving as assistant superintendent of schools in Salt Lake City, Utah, for two years.
During a Zoom interview last month, Goldhardt told members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees being chosen as their next superintendent would be “as music folks call it, the crescendo” of his career in education.
“A perfect-sized district, supportive community, and students that love their schools,” Goldhardt said. “It’s a perfect fit, and a place that I would love to be a part of.”