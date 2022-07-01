CONCORD — An active and unrelenting group of parents of children with special needs overcame political obstacles to create a new independent state advocate.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he got an earful for this cause from another champion closer to home, first lady Valerie Sununu, who used to teach special education and is outspoken on the topic.
“I really have to commend these families that got this over the finish line because there was some push back to the idea,” Sununu said upon signing the bill (SB 381) Friday.
“These families need and deserve someone at the state level who is going to have their back.”
The new office will be within the Department of Administrative Services, intentionally separate from the Department of Education and the state Office of Child Advocate.
“By having a stand-alone advocate, families’ concerns will be resolved in a quicker and more efficient manner,” said House Education Committee Vice Chairman Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro.
The bill contains a startup budget of $500,000, needed to hire enough staff to open the office and get it through the term of the current state spending plan that ends on June 30, 2023.
State Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, was the prime author of the bill and chaired a study committee which made this recommendation.
“This is really about not leaving any children behind and that’s what has been happening since the federal law passed that tried to integrate these students into the regular classroom,” Reagan said.
“My committee took eight inches thick of testimony from parents and not one bit of it was a happy story.”
Reagan, who is retiring from the Senate this fall, said a performance audit of the special education program should also identify shortcomings in the system that the advocate can address.
In 2021, this same group of parents convinced lawmakers to make New Hampshire one of a small number of states where school districts have the burden of proof in defending their individualized education plan (IEP) decisions in court rather than putting the onus on the legal arguments of parents.
"If we hadn't passed that bill, I don't think we would be here today," Sununu said.
Parents testify
While lobbying for this latest change, many parents testified that administrators in many school districts separate students with individualized education plans, giving them an inferior education.
They also felt outgunned by school administrators that often hire high-priced law firms to try and block attempts to get more services for these children.
“It’s really not a fair fight right now and having this advocate will even up the odds,” said Darlene Gildersleeve, a Hopkinton mother who has helped lead this band of parents.
Once Sununu and the Executive Council name the advocate, the office will have broad powers that include the right to review all IEP documents of any school district and to create a performance matrix to judge local school compliance with plans adopted for these students.
Cassandra Sanchez, the state’s child advocate and ABLE NH, a disability rights group, both opposed the bill.
Sanchez argued her office already had this authority to review any “student records” and any new program would be cheaper if housed in her agency.
“Creating a whole new agency would be confusing for families already navigating complicated systems,” Sanchez said during testimony before the House Education Committee last spring.
“A single access for assistance navigating systems and advocating for children eases the burden of already frustrated parents.”
ABLE NH had maintained the bill’s reach was too broad and would be too expensive.
Parents had testified they worried the child advocate would be overwhelmed investigating allegations of abuse to pay enough attention to their issue.
“The child advocate clearly is concerned about the issue but she has no specialized training in this field,” said Gildersleeve.
“That’s why we needed this to be set up on its own.”
Sununu said now that the bill has become law, Sanchez has committed to “collaborate” with the new office.
“I think having a synergy of these two offices can really make a difference,” the governor added.