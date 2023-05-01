Paramedics, EMTs, and Advanced-EMTs with the Manchester Fire Department are now able to serve as substitute school nurses in city schools, under a new agreement between the fire and school officials.
Officials believe the arrangement will help address a shortage of nurses at schools across the Queen City.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis said filling nursing positions continues to be a challenge, and as a result, the district has filled gaps with nurses from external staffing agencies.
Under the agreement announced Monday, fire personnel are able to volunteer for shifts to back up school nurses.
“We are grateful for this continued partnership with the Manchester Fire Department,” Gillis said in a statement. “Chief (Ryan) Cashin and his team stepped up immediately when we floated this idea. While this agreement does not solve our long-term staffing concerns, it gives us flexibility and puts less of a strain on our staff nurses.”
In addition to staffing nursing positions at each public school in Manchester, the district must also provide one-to-one nursing services to some students with special needs.
The agreement, which provides coverage only for regular school nurses, took effect just before April vacation and runs through June 30.
“We are deeply invested in our city’s students and schools, and we are happy to be able to provide this support,” Cashin said in a statement. “Our fire personnel are always ready to step up, and are well qualified to fill the need to back up our school nurses.”
