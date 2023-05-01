Jennifer Gillis
Jennifer Gillis became interim superintendent of schools in Manchester in February 2022, and permanent superintendent in May 2022.

Paramedics, EMTs, and Advanced-EMTs with the Manchester Fire Department are now able to serve as substitute school nurses in city schools, under a new agreement between the fire and school officials.

Officials believe the arrangement will help address a shortage of nurses at schools across the Queen City.

Monday, May 01, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023