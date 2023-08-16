New partnerships. New opportunities. A new home.

The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College announced this week the formation of a “strategic alliance” to promote their mutual efforts to advance First Amendment freedoms and educational programming.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com

