New partnerships. New opportunities. A new home.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College announced this week the formation of a “strategic alliance” to promote their mutual efforts to advance First Amendment freedoms and educational programming.
The effort will include opportunities for shared public events and classes in communications and First Amendment topics. Saint Anselm students also will have the opportunity to gain project-based learning experience through this alliance.
The Loeb School will relocate as part of this change, renting space at the Institute on the Saint Anselm campus and offering its classes and workshops at the Institute of Politics location beginning this fall.
“We are excited about new opportunities for our Loeb School students and for Saint Anselm College’s students as we explore ways to offer joint programming, while continuing the Nackey S. Loeb School’s signature education in communications, First Amendment and civics, and building on our work to strengthen journalism's role in our democracy with partners across New Hampshire and the country,” Laura Simoes, executive director of the Loeb School, said in a statement.
Neil Levesque, director of the NH Institute of Politics, called the strategic alliance between the two organizations “a great fit.”
“In these days, civic education and freedom of the press are more important to our society than ever,” Levesque said in a statement. “This alliance with the Loeb School connects to our mission to educate, engage, and empower our students and New Hampshire residents to participate in the civic and political life of their local, national and global communities.”
Simoes said the new partnership offers the opportunity to rent space with tech-enabled classrooms - “more than we had in our other space” - and “really lovely events spaces, bigger than we had but also some smaller spaces.”
“This really started when we began working on our strategic plan, the first-ever for the Loeb School,” Simoes said. “We started to think about what do we want to lean into that we do really well, and what do we want to do less of. Like so many nonprofit organizations of all different types and sizes we’ve been rethinking our physical spaces.”
'A really great fit'
The nonprofit Loeb School was founded in 1999 by Nackey S. Loeb, the late president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of the First Amendment and to foster interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and communication.
The Loeb School owns Union Leader Corp., publisher of the Union Leader, Sunday News, unionleader.com and other news and information sources.
Recent classes and programs have included the topics of storytelling, civic empowerment, branding, video production, misinformation and media literacy, podcasting and community journalism.
When the decision was made to consider the Loeb School’s former home on East Industrial Park Drive, Simoes said staff began looking at colleges and universities in New Hampshire to partner with.
“The Institute of Politics was a really great fit for us,” she said.
Simoes said she hopes to see more college-age students taking part in Loeb School offerings as a result of the alliance.
“Primarily we have seen students who are adult learners come to our classes, and fewer college students in our classrooms over the years," Simoes said. "I hope that will change, especially in the areas related to civic learning and journalism and communications.
"There’s a lot that we can learn from the college age students' experience of living in the world, but also I think we have real access to expertise and individuals who serve as our instructors, who could be a benefit to college-age students.
"Once we serve that population, we’re going to learn what they need and what appeals most to them and we may even offer a different type of programming specifically for high school and college students that we’re not offering now.”
Complementary missions
The New Hampshire Institute of Politics was founded in 2001 with the premise that an educated citizenry is vital for a healthy democracy. Its mission is to educate, engage and empower citizens to participate in the civic and political life of their local, national and global communities.
Saint Anselm College was founded in 1889 by the Order of Saint Benedict. College President Joseph A. Favazza, notes that the college remains guided by its Catholic, Benedictine liberal arts mission "while developing innovative market-driven strategies to ensure the perpetuity of the college for generations to come."
To learn more about the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, visit loebschool.org.
More information on the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College can be found at https://www.anselm.edu/about/offices-centers-institutes/centers-institutes/new-hampshire-institute-politics.