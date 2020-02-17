NASHUA -- A new, unified diocesan school will be opening in the Gate City this summer.
Saint Christopher Academy, set to launch on July 1, 2020, will serve students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Plans include the merger of the existing St. Christopher School and Nashua Catholic Regional High School.
“This new academy, built upon a foundation of excellence, will offer an authentically Catholic mission paired with a distinctly unique educational experience,” David Thibault, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Manchester, said in a statement.
According to Thibault, Saint Christopher Academy will offer a comprehensive and academically excellent Catholic education to students from 3 years old through eighth grade.
Bishop Peter Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, said in a statement that “Saint Christopher Academy will be fully committed to its Catholic identity and mission, providing a theologically, morally and spiritually strong formation to students of all faith backgrounds."
The academy will include two campuses that will separate students based on their ages.
The lower campus will be at 20 Cushing Ave. where St. Christopher School currently operates, and the upper campus will reside at 6 Bartlett Ave. where the current Nashua Catholic Regional High School operates, according to a release.
“The combination of these two schools into a powerhouse of excellence is an exciting move,” Thibault said in a statement.
A head of school will be hired by a board of limited jurisdiction, and a principal will be selected to handle daily operations, according to minutes from a diocesan meeting last month with families from both of the current schools.
“The Academy should embrace and carry forward strengths and traditions of all three schools, including Infant Jesus,” the minutes state.
Infant Jesus School closed its doors at the end of its 2018-2019 school year due to ongoing enrollment and financial challenges. At the time, the Diocese of Manchester stated that the school had been suffering from declining enrollment for many years.
Currently, Nashua Catholic Regional High School and St. Christopher School have nearly 440 students enrolled.
Saint Christopher Academy enrollment is open for students interested in the 2020-2021 school year. Those interested should contact Cynthia Vita Clarke at 603-882-7442, ext. 112.