PETERBOROUGH -- Students at a new charter school planned to open in Peterborough this fall will wear uniforms and be provided a liberal arts education for both the heart and the mind, Lionheart Classical Academy Executive Director Kerry Bedard told prospective parents at an open house Saturday.
Lionheart Classical Academy Chartered Public School is located at 10 Sharon Road in Peterborough. The school will initially offer classes in kindergarten up to fifth grade, adding a grade each year up to the 12th grade. The charter school is public, tuition-free and open to any New Hampshire resident.
“Our mission is to develop the minds and improve the hearts of our students through a classical, content-rich, liberal arts education that supports academic achievement, virtuous living and responsible citizenship,” Bedard said.
The academy’s principal, Elizabeth Wilber of Keene, also spoke at the open house, saying that while there are many virtues the school would focus on nine, including gratitude and humility.
“We think these two virtues are particularly important for a student,” Wilber said.
Wilber also explained what a classical education is and said she worked at a classical school for 10 years and ran it for the last four of those years.
“I have seen first-hand its power. What it does for the children and the families who are participating, and that’s why I’m here,” Wilber said. “It’s going back to a traditional way of teaching and learning that we know worked for thousands of years.”
Wilber clarified that when she uses the phrase "liberal arts," she is not using the word liberal in a political sense.
“It’s liberal arts and sciences. And I just want to highlight liberal here because the term liberal here is being used in the sense of freedom.”
What you learn about the world frees you as a person, she said.
Bedard said the school plans to use the Hillsdale College curriculum.
The idea for the school came out of a meeting school choice proponent and state senator Ruth Ward of Stoddard had with representatives of Hillsdale College in Concord, one of the school’s founders, Leo Plante of Dublin, said Saturday.
Plante, 75, said he was inspired by this meeting as well as his two decades of experience teaching finance and economics at the college level.
“Over those 20 years, I just saw a decline in the preparation of the students. … You could almost graph it,” Plante said.
He said he was also inspired by the traditional education that he received at the public schools growing up in Rhode Island.
“We are trying to focus our school on academic achievement,” Plante said, it might seem like a given, but added, “That’s kind of been lost. … So that’s our focus. Not sports, not extracurricular, not social issues, but reading, writing and arithmetic.”
Plante said the school will be built on “tradition, academic achievement, character building and respect for our country, our history and our founding documents.”
“I happen to be a veteran so to me it’s important,” he said. “When I was a kid this was pretty standard stuff. … There will be a flag in every classroom. There will be a sense of being grateful for the wonderful country you live in.”
Bedard said Lionheart also believes parents are the primary educators of their children.
“We also felt that it was very important to respect the role of parents --- as the primary educator of their children,” she said.
Bedard said the school is currently working to raise between $1 million to $1.3 million in order to renovate the building it is leasing to make it school-ready. Plante said the board has already raised $600,000 toward that goal.
Last month the founding members, including Plante, came together to appoint members to its first Board of Trustees.
The board includes Plante, Barry Tanner of Hancock (chairman), Kim Lavallee of Mont Vernon (vice-chair and treasurer), Richard Merkt of Westmoreland (secretary) and Jim Fricchione of Windham.
Once formed, the board appointed Bedard and Wilber to their roles.
“We all shared a passion for education and the importance of education and we also shared a concern -- where we looked at the lack of choices, public choices, that were available in the area,” Bedard said. “We feel like having a choice helps everybody, elevates everybody.”
The board plans to add two parent members after student enrollment is complete.
Bedard said Saturday that the school has 139 students registered for the enrollment lottery.
Student registration will remain open until March 1, she said.
Then, on March 3, the lottery to determine which students can enroll is planned to take place at the school.
The academy is approved by the State Board of Education to enroll between 148 to 168 students for kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2022-2023 academic year, Bedard said.
Bedard said Lionheart is now one of 30 charter schools in New Hampshire and the only new charter school opening in New Hampshire this fall.
For more information, visit LionheartClassical.org.