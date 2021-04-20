A proposal to build a new elementary school in Amherst is expected to be presented to voters next year.
Recently, the Joint Facilities Advisory Committee recommended to the Amherst School Board that the district build a new elementary school to serve preschool through fifth grade, and that the new school be constructed on the existing Wilkins School site on the Lower Wilkins Field.
The Amherst School Board has made a formal resolution to present this proposal to voters on the March 2022 ballot, according to Shannon Gascoyne, chairman of the committee.
The proposal may also involve rearranging some of the grade levels within local schools, said Gascoyne.
“Fifth grade really makes sense at an elementary school,” she said.
Currently, preschool and kindergarten classes are enrolled at Clark School, grades one through four attend Wilkins School and grades five through eight are housed at Amherst Middle School.
The preliminary concept would allow preschool through fifth-grade students to attend the newly proposed elementary school, and the Clark School building could then be used for some other purpose -- potentially not associated with school use.
“The main thing about Clark School is that it doesn’t work for us as a school building. It is a separate site for us. (Clark and Wilkins are) two individual buildings for an elementary school,” explained Roger Preston, facilities director for the Amherst School District.
The buildings have required significant renovations and maintenance, and there is a lot of upkeep for a property that doesn’t fit the needs of the district, Preston told the Board of Selectmen recently.
Although the cost of a new school building has not yet been finalized, preliminary artist renderings have been created and Preston anticipates a new building will cost about $300 per square foot.
“Clark is a sound building, but it has a lot of maintenance coming up,” said Selectman John D’Angelo, adding about $1 million in work will be necessary.
An exploratory committee has been formed to determine what should be done with Clark School if a new school is approved.
Victoria Parisi, chairman of the subgroup, said there are four options: the building could be razed and converted into green space, the property could be sold for residential use, the property could be sold for commercial use or the property could be sold to the town or some type of foundation to use for community needs.
“It is certainly still a work in progress,” Gascoyne said of the entire proposal, which also includes renovations and upgrades at Amherst Middle School.
Reed Panasiti, an Amherst selectman, said getting support from voters will be “an uphill battle.”
“This will be a hard sell … to get the citizens of Amherst on board,” said Panasiti.
Brian Coogan, a member of the joint facilities committee, said some of the district’s facilities are no longer meeting basic needs and should be addressed.
“They have deteriorated over time,” said Coogan, explaining some infrastructure is outdated and cannot be replaced because of its age.
In addition, Amherst has grown significantly throughout recent years, and is expected to continue growing, according to Tom Gauthier of the Amherst School Board.