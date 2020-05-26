CONCORD -- New Hampshire Humanities announced this week it has distributed $400,000 in supplemental funding to New Hampshire-based humanities, cultural nonprofits and public libraries.
When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), providing $75 million in supplemental funding for cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus, $30 million of that was allocated to state and jurisdictional humanities organizations to support grants to eligible nonprofits for humanities programming and general operating support.
As one of 56 affiliates of the National Endowment for the Humanities, New Hampshire Humanities (NHH) was charged with distributing $400,000 in supplemental funding to New Hampshire-based organizations.
The grants would range in size from $2,500 to $10,000 and were intended for New Hampshire-based humanities, cultural nonprofits and public libraries with annual budgets of $500,000 or less. New Hampshire Humanities announced Tuesday that as of May 22, all funds have been distributed.
“While we anticipated a high level of demand, the depth and breadth of financial need is overwhelming,” said Anthony Poore, NHH Executive Director.
Since launching the effort three weeks ago, New Hampshire Humanities received 89 CARES Act grant applications and has awarded 64 CARES Act General Operating Support Grants, impacting nearly 50 communities throughout the Granite State.
“We’re especially proud that a large percentage of these funds will go toward helping small cultural organizations and libraries in previously under-served areas keep their lights on and continue programming while we weather the storm of this pandemic together,” Poore said.
Of the $400,000 distributed by NHH, libraries received 41% of the funding; historical societies, 27%; cultural nonprofits, 20%; and the state’s museums, 13%.
“These funds will support our library's efforts in making access to online resources possible,” said Brittany Overton, library director at the Minot-Sleeper Library in Bristol. “We know there is a digital divide in our community, and by putting technology into the hands of those who need it and offering the expertise of our librarians to help navigate the digital world, we work toward a more just future for all.”