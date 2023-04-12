Diya Mahaveer of Nashua and Molly DellaValla of Jackson live more than 125 miles apart, but they are next-door neighbors and kindred spirits in the universe of science, computer programming and engineering.

This summer, the girls will meet in person as New Hampshire’s first delegates to National Youth Science Camp. Each state is eligible to send two students based on requirements that include academic achievement and leadership.

