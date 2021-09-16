With nearly 25 years of experience in the field of education, Jen Grantham will take over as the new principal of Litchfield Middle School next month.
“I am really excited about joining a small community school,” Grantham said on Monday.
She is replacing Tom Lecklider, who has been principal at Litchfield Middle School for the past 16 years and was recently hired as the new principal at Mont Vernon Village School.
“I am ready to get to know the school community, parents, teachers and staff, and I’m excited to see the direction we can take while moving forward in a student-centered way,” said Grantham, who will begin her duties in Litchfield on Oct. 1.
Grantham is currently the assistant principal at Hudson Memorial School, where she has served in that role for the past three years. Previously, she taught at Mount Pleasant School in Nashua and served as a technology teacher coach for that district.
She was selected from a field of more than a dozen applicants for the Litchfield post, according to school officials.
“Jen will bring a strong educational background to our school community. As an experienced teacher and technology coach, she knows how to prepare students and staff as 21st century learners,” Mike Jette, Superintendent of the Litchfield School District, said in a statement. “We are fortunate she is joining our team, and are excited to work with her as she helps guide Litchfield Middle School to a higher level of quality.”
While the pandemic has been challenging for teachers and school administrators, Grantham said she is hoping to work with Litchfield’s administrative team and their guidance to make sure everyone is safe while learning. The team has done an excellent job at keeping kids in school and keeping them safe, she said.
“Supporting teachers, supporting students and supporting learning is the key,” added Grantham.
Her salary, which was approved by the school board, will be $110,000 a year, prorated from the start date for the current school year.
Grantham has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Elmira College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University, according to a news release.
“Based on a lengthy review and feedback process, Ms. Grantham was the clear choice to be the next leader for our Litchfield Middle School community,” the district said in a statement.
Lecklider said earlier that he will greatly miss the Litchfield community and the bonds he has built with staff and families.
“It has been an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve the families and students of this community,” he said in a recent release.