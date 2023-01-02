Manchester school logo

A boxy capital letter M with a clock tower atop it dominates the new logo for the Manchester School District.

“The new logo is a step forward in better establishing a visual brand for the district, and we feel this new logo does a great job representing our place in the community,” Superintendent Jenn Gillis said in the district’s monthly newsletter.

