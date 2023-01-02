A boxy capital letter M with a clock tower atop it dominates the new logo for the Manchester School District.
“The new logo is a step forward in better establishing a visual brand for the district, and we feel this new logo does a great job representing our place in the community,” Superintendent Jenn Gillis said in the district’s monthly newsletter.
Students and staff gave 70% support for the logo, which will appear on the district’s website and social media accounts as well as printed materials, such as stationery and business cards.
“In designing the logo, our intent was to include visual cues from the community,” district spokesman Andrew Toland said in an email explaining the logo’s various elements.
“The capital M is at the center, and rising from that is a clock tower. While we had a school clock tower in mind — and many of our current and former schools had them — many of our students recognized it as a symbol of the Millyard,” he said.
“We are happy with either interpretation, as it served the same purpose,” Toland said.
“The river swirling at the bottom of the logo is perhaps the most obvious element, while the S-curve flourishes on the side of the logo are a nod to the classic architectural elements of downtown Manchester,” Toland said.
Asked about the logo’s color, Toland said: “We dubbed the color ‘brick red,’ as we drew inspiration from the brick exteriors of our schools and mill buildings.”
The logo — which comes in vertical and horizontal shapes containing the district’s name in all capital letters — also features “ornamental flourishes inspired by architecture and signs of Elm Street,” said the district’s announcement.
“The prior logo had been in place since 2014, which is a fairly long shelf life for an organization’s logo,” Toland said “Since we are in the process of launching a new website, we felt it was a good time to make the shift on our logo.”
District staff member Todd Foote designed the winning logo.
“We handled the entire logo design process in house, from design to focus groups, so there was no expenditure for the work,” Toland said.
“As part of the process, we created multiple logo options, then we held a series of focus groups with students,” the newsletter said. “The feedback from students – including elementary, middle and high schoolers – was insightful and helped us refine our options down to a final two. “
The superintendent said she thought the logo was a nod to the city’s history.
“In focus groups we held, the historical elements in this logo really resonated with people, particularly our students,” Gillis said in the announcement. “We feel this logo does a great job of tying together our present and our past.”
Southern New Hampshire University is changing how it helps students get to the finish line, as it experiences a pandemic-driven increase in the number of first-time college students — many a year or two out of high school — pursuing online degrees.