FOR THE first time in the city’s modern history, Manchester has a recreational basketball league.
Working with Manchester School District Athletic Director Christine Pariseau-Telge and Tom Mattson from Manchester Parks and Recreation, Manchester resident Chris Morgan created the Manchester Basketball League, which started last November.
The youth league, which offers divisions for boys and girls ages 4-17, plays on weekends at Hillside Middle School. Its second season will begin on Feb. 5.
The Manchester Basketball League, which is a public-private partnership, also includes the city’s elementary school league and had more than 500 players between all divisions participate in the first season. Kids from any town can join and scholarships are available to families who need them.
Morgan, a 1987 Manchester Central graduate, said there will also be a summer season starting this year that will utilize the city’s outdoor courts like those on Beech Street.
“It basically services all the kids that want to play rec basketball,” said Morgan, 52, who operates and helps fund the league. “When they don’t make their teams, they have an opportunity to play in the rec league and continue to play basketball.”
Pariseau-Telge has been working to improve youth sports participation in the city since she became the school district athletic director about three years ago. She created a focus group that includes community partners like Morgan, who also runs the Manchester Soccer League and Queen City Flag Football League, to work toward that goal.
Pariseau-Telge said she hopes youth leagues like the Manchester Basketball League will help kids garner a love for a sport at a younger age and give them more experience for when they reach the high school level.
“It can’t be when you get to high school, unfortunately, is the first time you pick up a field hockey stick or a lacrosse stick,” Pariseau-Telge said. “It’s hard to be competitive at a high school level when you’re 14 or 15 and first attempting a sport.”
Morgan said he knows not every Manchester Basketball League player will play for Central, Memorial or West but he wants the league to be a sort of feeder system for those schools.
“It’s like the farm system in baseball,” said Morgan, who is also working to start an elementary school soccer league in the city. “You’re never going to get everything the next year but over time you’re going to see sports just grow in the city and sports are so important.”
Pariseau-Telge said the Central, Memorial and West coaches want to build that feeder system and their players are excited about being role models for younger kids. She is planning an open night program that will likely start in March where rec and youth league players can meet and talk with coaches and players from Central, Memorial and West.
“What we want is these elementary school, middle school kids to look at our high school athletes and say, ‘That’s who I want to be,’” Pariseau-Telge said. “I’m hoping that these nights kind of create that excitement and try to get the community more a part of our high school athletics, too, so it does build that community a little bit stronger and gives those younger kids a set goal.”
Registration is still open for the Manchester Basketball League’s second season on the league’s website, ManchesterBasketballLeague.com, and those with questions can email ManchesterBasketballLeague@gmail.com.
“It’s all about growing youth sports,” Morgan said.