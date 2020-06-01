Souhegan High School’s new principal is excited and ready to help lead the school.
Michael Berry, currently the principal at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, is taking on the role of Souhegan principal starting July 1.
“I am very excited about transitioning to SAU 39 and Souhegan High School. I feel really good about the reputation and quality of education that occurs both in the district and at the school,” Berry said on Monday.
Berry said he was attracted to Amherst because of the school’s established faculty and staff that cares deeply about the well-being of their students.
He has spent 19 years in education, initially working at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua and later moving on to White Mountains Regional High School where he previously served as athletic director and assistant principal; he has been employed as principal at White Mountains for the past eight years.
“I think that I am a good match here because of the experiences and approach that I have to education,” said Berry, who has been active throughout remote learning and meeting virtually with teachers, students and the school’s leadership team.
Berry is replacing interim principal Bill Hagen. Hagen took on the temporary role after former principal Rob Scully resigned about a year ago.
Berry admits that he has a demanding role to fill, but said he is ready for the challenge.
“Mike is an experienced, successful high school principal with an extensive track record that demonstrates putting students first, providing clear leadership to faculty and a steadfast commitment to excellence in education,” Superintendent Adam Steel said in a statement.
Berry’s appointment was approved by the Souhegan Cooperative School Board for a three-year term with a starting salary of $135,000.
Jolene Sawyer, a teacher at Souhegan, described Berry as an educational innovator who will support the school as it grows and continues to meet the needs of its students.
“Our entire community will benefit from his leadership, his commitment to students and his passion for education,” Sawyer said in a news release. “His willingness to collaborate and empower teachers and students stood out to me during the interview process.”
Berry said this position is offering him a meaningful opportunity and he is looking forward to meeting the demands of the position.