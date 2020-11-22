The clock has run out on State House Democrats opposed to the state accepting a $46 million grant that would double the number of charter schools in New Hampshire.
With new Republican majorities soon taking their seats in Concord, the grant could be accepted next session.
A year after the five-year, $46 million grant was first brought before the Legislature, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted against debating the grant at its final meeting of this session, the last one with a Democratic majority. The committee, made up of lawmakers from the state House and Senate, has to vote to accept funds from non-state sources.
The Department of Education is expected to bring the grant up again in the next legislative session, when the new Republican majorities might favor the grant. All 13 votes on the grant so far have been along party lines, with Republicans voting to accept the grant or at least debate it.
“It always comes out the same seven Democrats against three Republicans,” said Rep. Ken Weyler (R-Kingston), who said he expects to be a member of the fiscal committee again next session.
The state Department of Education would use the $46 million to fund grants to expand five existing schools, add locations to seven more schools and start 20 new schools to supplement the 31 existing ones.
New Hampshire told the federal government that it wanted 10 of those new schools to be high schools in cities or towns with high poverty rates, with the hope they would serve poor or at-risk students. The grant application also stressed that charter school teachers would share “innovative” practices with their counterparts in district schools.
Many questions
Although the people who reviewed New Hampshire’s grant application said the state seems well-equipped to manage the $46 million it requested, evaluators said it was not clear how the department would ensure the 32 new schools would serve disadvantaged children and spread innovative teaching throughout the state.
The Union Leader received the rubric from the state that federal Department of Education officials used to score New Hampshire’s application.
The process by which New Hampshire will choose who gets a piece of the $46 million was not clear, two evaluators said.
“[I]t is difficult to conclude that the subgrant process will lead to the project outcomes,” one evaluator’s comments read.
Another evaluator wrote that the decision process was clear, but was concerned that applicants would only have to score 75% on the rubric to be eligible for funds.
“This appears to be a low threshold to ensure quality grantees,” the evaluator wrote.
The state Department of Education said it intended to use its annual “best practices” conference to spread good ideas around the state. But the evaluators noted that district school staff rarely, if ever, attended these conferences, and the Department of Education presented no other ideas to reach district schools.
Next session
Rep. Mary Jane Wallner (D-Concord), who has chaired the fiscal committee for the last two years, said a new fiscal committee could meet to accept the grant in December, or the full legislature could vote on the grant as part of the regular budget process.
Weyler said he hopes to convene the fiscal committee again next month, this time with a Republican majority, to accept the grant.
“I expect if I can get a fiscal committee together in December, the item will pass,” he said.
New Hampshire Department of Education spokesman Grant Bosse said he did not know when the state last discussed the grant with the federal government but said he understood the funding was still available.
The U.S. Department of Education did not respond to an inquiry about the status of the grant. Weyler said it was his understanding that as long as the Legislature was considering the grant, the federal funds were still available.
The Trump administration has been broadly supportive of charter schools, but Democrat Joseph Biden has said he wants to focus federal dollars on district schools.
The Biden transition team did not respond to a request for comment, but during the campaign, national policy director Stef Feldman told a group of education reporters that Biden would seek to condition future funding for charter schools on results, though she said the new administration has yet to define what those results might be.
”Biden will make sure that we stop funding for charter schools that don’t provide results,” Feldman said.