New traffic patterns are in place outside two Manchester schools in response to safety concerns during drop-off and pickup times.
The changes are being made in and around the Parker-Varney and Northwest elementary schools, according to a memo prepared by Manchester Police Sgt. Michael Donahue for members of the Board of School Committee.
At Northwest Elementary, 300 Youville St., traffic on Youville Street from Dexter to Mason streets consistently backs up due to students being dropped off in the roadway, according to Donahue. This same road is used by the buses during drop-off and pickup times.
Manchester police have recommended the area of Youville Street on the west side of the roadway from the northern driveway of the school to Mason Street be restricted to loading and unloading zones only between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Additionally on the west side of Youville Street from the northern driveway of the school north to the West Side Little League parking lot will be marked “no parking” during school hours.
“This will allow the current traffic pattern on Youville Street being a temporary one-way during school openings and closings from Dexter Street to Mason Street during school opening and closing to work effectively,” writes Donahue.
“The parents that are actively dropping students off for school can pull over on the west side of Youville Street and drop off the students curbside and safely onto a sidewalk. This will prevent the current situation of parents dropping students off in the middle of the roadway, forcing students to walk in the roadway and between parked vehicles.”
The current traffic pattern also causes a significant delay when students do not exit vehicles quickly, writes Donahue.
The “no parking’ north of the school’s driveway will also prevent the school buses turning southerly onto Youville Street from Dexter Street from “barely fitting onto the roadway” or having to make a three-point turn due to parked vehicles, writes Donahue.
The drop-off/pickup on Mason Street is also an issue at Northwest, police say, with no traffic pattern in place. Donahue recommends a temporary barricade on Mason Street for eastbound traffic at Alsace Street and at Alsace Eastback Street with “do not enter” signs.
This will turn Mason Street into a temporary one-way traffic pattern for westbound traffic only from Youville Street to Alsace Street during school opening and closings between 8-9 a.m. and 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Police have recommended having a small access road on the north side of Mason Street coned off and closed to vehicular traffic, and staffed by Northwest Elementary to provide “a safe area to receive and release students.”
Vehicles traveling westerly on Mason Street would pull over curbside and drop their students off/pick up in the area of the access road while still being on Mason Street.
Once the students have been dropped off, they would walk westerly toward Alsace Street.
“These changes will prevent students from walking across travel portions of the roadway and causing traffic backups,” writes Donahue.
“This will also prevent illegal parking complaints commonly received on Mason and Youville streets by local residents.”
At Parker Varney School, traffic backs up significantly on Summerside Avenue and Lewis Street due to the volume and insufficient traffic control near the school and on Milford Street.
Manchester police recommend a temporary barricade be put in place and removed on a daily basis by school personnel. The barricade would be located on James A. Pollock Drive at the intersection of Lewis Street with a “do not enter” sign.
The barricade would remain in place from 8-9 a.m. and again from 2:15-3:15 p.m. on school days, to prevent traffic from turning southerly onto James A. Pollock Drive from Lewis Street — essentially creating one-way traffic on James A. Pollock Drive heading northbound.
Police say a one-way traffic pattern leading onto Lewis Street will require an additional traffic pattern adjustment for vehicles approaching the school on Lewis Street.
Currently, Parker-Varney has a parking lot that abuts Lewis Street which has two “do not enter” signs facing Lewis Street.
“We are proposing to no longer use this area for parking — which is usually only at 25% capacity, with sufficient available parking at the rear of the building. This also requires the removal of these posted signs,” writes Donahue.
“It is recommended that traffic cones be set up in this former parking lot to create a temporary turn around. This will allow vehicles to drive into the school property and drop off/pick up students close to the marked crosswalk already in place which leads to the main entrance.”
This traffic pattern would only be required for an hour in the morning from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and an hour in the afternoon from 2:15-3:15 p.m.
“This traffic pattern will not have an effect on the residents of James A. Pollock Drive, as they can leave their residents and drive north or south on James A. Pollock Drive as it is away from the school,” writes Donahue.