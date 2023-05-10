CONCORD --Students and parents encounter a quagmire of requirements, resources and choices when they navigate the career preparation and college selection process -- often without guidance to get through the maze.

Now an online and real-time time support system, a partnership between the College Guidance Network and the New Hampshire Department of Education, can furnish a user-friendly roadmap for parents, students and school counselors to get teens to the right destinations after high school -- and start the path to a successful, independent life.

