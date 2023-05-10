CONCORD --Students and parents encounter a quagmire of requirements, resources and choices when they navigate the career preparation and college selection process -- often without guidance to get through the maze.
Now an online and real-time time support system, a partnership between the College Guidance Network and the New Hampshire Department of Education, can furnish a user-friendly roadmap for parents, students and school counselors to get teens to the right destinations after high school -- and start the path to a successful, independent life.
New Hampshire's website launched Wednesday, cgnschool.net -- for public, private and home-educated students -- consolidates information on college majors, higher education options across New Hampshire, ways to defray the costs, expert advice on family dynamics when parents and teens don't talk, as well as potential employers who might need their skills, and what to do during a gap year between high school and college.
Available in eight languages, the new website is designed to be one-stop shopping, manageable for students and their less tech-savvy parents. It can make a stressful, ongoing process less intimidating and anxiety-provoking. And it's crafted with parents in mind.
"It's a tremendous resource for getting through a complex decision making process," one that school counselors, parents and students can use for free, said state Education Commissioner Frank Edeblut at a news conference Wednesday.
Jon Carson, co-founder and CEO of the College Guidance Network, used now in Alvirne High School in Hudson and 60 to 70 high schools nationwide, said, "There's something systematically strategic about getting parents as well informed as possible. As you're helping the parent, you're helping the kids."
"We as a society are in a paradigm shift in how information is consumed," Carson said. "90% of people feel some sense of information overload, which makes it difficult in a high-stakes decision" such as college selection. "You've got to give families a roadmap and a user's manual to help (them) make a good decision. You've got to meet people where they are."
The only times many parents and students have to devote to this life-changing task are nights and weekends, he said. The system is live and on-demand.
It breaks down and simplifies college admissions, the steps required, and the menu of diverse post-high school options. Schools need to register first before parents and students can use it.
Edelblut said it helps level the playing field by giving families access to college coaching without having to pay for expensive services from an independent college coach.
Bill Hudgen, counseling director for the Hudson School District, the state's first district try it at Alvirne High School, called the library of information "rich and deep." The website will speed up college guidance and admissions work by school counselors, he said.
Stephanie Lesperance, chief strategy officer at New Hampshire College & University Council, praised its role in enabling financially responsible decisions.
"The more tools we have in the tool box, the better we'll be in New Hampshire," said Christiana Thornton, president of the New Hampshire Higher Education Task Force. "This is about having another tool in the toolbox, and opening doors of opportunity whatever that is."
"COVID did something terribly important -- a forced adoption of virtual technology in 45 days," Carson said. Now, "you can put an expert in every living room in the country."
The platform includes recorded and live presentations, and answers to questions such as what to ask on a campus visit, and how to choose an application essay topic. Content for middle schoolers is geared to career choices "to plant those seeds earlier," Carson said. "When you start talking about college and career in ninth grade, I think it's too late."
Every student and parent has an account, with access to information and experts in four major categories: college, careers, family dynamics and money.
The last is a pressing topic. First generation college families have access to multiple financial supports they need help accessing, and high income families have the means, Carson said. Middle income families are often overwhelmed trying to muddle through it. "In many instances, (the parents) are still paying off their own college loans."
Simplification of information is essential.
"Parents want to be the shadow project manager and co-pilot, protecting their kid from going off the guardrails," Carson said. That means choosing schools they can get into and can afford. "We give them good content so they can drip-feed research."
Emotional support for parents and teenagers is also part of the guidance.
