STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers are responsible for helping to educate the next generation to become future leaders, but some states are better for teachers than others.

Teachers across the United States are making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub, which released a report on 2022′s Best & Worst States for Teachers.

Monday, September 19, 2022