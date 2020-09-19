BRISTOL – The halls of Newfound Regional Middle School are eerily quiet as the district awaits the installation of an air circulation system.
“We have about 80 percent of our students who want to be here,” said Principal Jay Lewis as he patrolled empty halls and checked in with teachers who were in their classrooms conducting remote classes.
On Sept. 8 and after hearing from teachers and parents who attended a school board meeting, the board chose to spend $2.1 million for an air-circulation system that will be installed in ceilings and on the roof. Work is expected to begin next week.
Superintendent Pierre Couture said the existing system which consisted of “fans in the walls” stopped working about 25 years ago and the school has been making do with opening windows for ventilation.
But COVID-19 changed all that, he said.
Couture, who is in his first year with Newfound Regional, said one of the first things he learned when he started his job was that there was no air-handling system at the middle school. He said one of the two conjoined buildings was built in the 1960s, while the other was built in 1930.
The district had considered a $60,000 HEPA air purifier filter system and had also contracted with Energy Efficient Investments, Inc. for an energy audit.
“I wasn’t comfortable with a $60,000 temporary fix,” Couture said.
Couture said EEI indicated that it could install a system and get the school open around Dec. 1. As it stood, the school couldn’t open until early October. The superintendent said waiting a few extra months for a permanent solution seemed the better choice.
Couture said there was $500,000 in an expendable trust fund, plus an additional $500,000 from the money the district was allowed to keep from the recent year’s surplus.
No bond will be necessary because Couture said EEI agreed to lease the equipment to the district at a 3.1% interest rate. With a $1,000,000 payment, the balance will be paid over 15 years at a rate of $100,000 per year.
School Board Chairman Jeff Levesque said the installation of an air-handling system went before the voters about 10 years ago but was rejected.
“It’s been a problem for about 20 years,” he said.
Levesque said school officials were able to draw upon Gov. Sununu’s Emergency Executive Order #23, which states, in part, that if there is a COVID emergency and if the Department of Revenue Administration approves, the public hearing requirements for expenditures in excess of the approved appropriation amount can be waived.
He said the entire board agreed with the exception of one member who didn’t oppose the work or the immediate need, but said she wanted to hold an official public hearing.
Levesque said there is a joint session with the school board and the budget committee on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the High School cafeteria. There will be a time before and after the meeting for public comment, he said.