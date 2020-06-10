The Next Charter School in Derry is teaming up with Tupelo Music Hall to hold a drive-in graduation ceremony Friday morning.
Joe Crawford, director of Next Charter School, said the school was thinking over its options when Tupelo owner Scott Hayward announced his venue would offer drive-in shows in the parking lot.
Next, which has 17 students graduating this year, usually holds its graduation at the Derry Opera House.
School officials thought about waiting to do a traditional event in the fall, but very few wanted to do that, Crawford said. They also considered holding personal graduation ceremonies for each of the students.
After Hayward announced his plan to offer outdoor shows with parking spots for up to 75 cars, Crawford asked if Next could host graduation there. Hayward was open to the idea but wanted to host a few shows first to iron out any wrinkles.
“It’s all about how to do a graduation in a way that is safe for the students, and allows the people to come in and attend the graduation,” Hayward said.
To keep the 10 a.m. ceremony short, Crawford said there will not be a keynote speaker. Instead, a staff member will speak about each student with the student on the stage, one student at a time.
They’ve even devised a clever way to deliver the diplomas in a socially distanced manner, though Crawford said that will be a surprise for the students.
The school opened in fall 2013 with about 30 freshmen and sophomores, Crawford said. It now has about 75 students.
It has been in a 6,000-square-foot space in the basement of Gilbert H. Hood Middle School for the past five years. Crawford said Next plans to be there for the long term.
The Derry Cooperative School District spearheaded founding the school, Crawford said, with an eye toward a small-scale school setting tailored to fit student needs and with intensive learning by experience.
Crawford said the capstone program often makes up the bulk of a student’s final year, with 300 hours of required real-world experience in a career field or area of interest.
“I don’t know of another school that has a 300-hour instruction program,” Crawford said.