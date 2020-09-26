BAE SYSTEMS, the state’s largest manufacturing employer, has established several educational programs that promote science, technology, engineering and math, including Girls Who Code, Women in Technology and its popular Microelectronics Boot Camp.
The company is committed to driving forward advanced manufacturing in New Hampshire and throughout the country, says Dan Palmer, communications lead for BAE Systems’ Operations Department.
Reinforcing STEM initiatives to engage young people is a vital step in helping to develop the future workforce, Palmer said.
In 2016, the company launched its Microelectronics Boot Camp, a joint collaboration with Nashua Community College. With an overflow of manufacturing jobs that need to be filled in New Hampshire, the boot camp aims to prepare college students for STEM careers, said Suzanne Oliveri, supervisor and staffing coordinator for BAE Systems’ Operations Department.
To date, the program has graduated 146 participants, she said, adding the hiring rate for those graduates is currently at 75 percent. Upon graduation, students are guaranteed an interview at BAE Systems, as the participants are then prepared to begin entry level wire bonding positions.
The 10-week course teaches students basic military standards and assembly techniques for radio frequency and microwave electronic assemblies, and is designed to meet industry demands.
“We have expanded the program so it is just not hires for the microwave department,” said Oliveri, explaining it has also branched out to focus on bonding positions, manual assembly and inspection.
My Turn, a nonprofit organization based in Manchester, supports about three to four students in each boot camp class, according to Elizabeth Harrington, head of community investment.
“My Turn provides students with support services like housing, transportation and child care and tuition while in the boot camp,” Harrington said.
She emphasized the need during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that STEM continues to be a priority, especially during remote learning.
Earlier this year, BAE Systems partnered with Girls Who Code in an effort to close the gender gap in various technology and engineering fields. The company sponsors Girls Who Code at Home to give female youth access to skills they need to break barriers utilizing various computer science activities.
The company also previously organized a Women in Technology program in collaboration with area high schools that gives young women hands-on opportunities to explore careers in various technical disciplines while working in groups with mentors who support their pursuit of a technical career.
Individuals who ultimately come to work at BAE Systems know they are making a difference working on advanced electronics that impact commercial aviation and national defense, said Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems spokeswoman.
“The work that is done here is done with a sense of purpose,” said Walcott, explaining there is so much value in the next generation of engineers.