HANOVER -- When NFL quarterback Russell Wilson took to the podium at Dartmouth College Sunday to give the commencement address, he told graduates he wanted to talk to them about legacy.
Wilson admitted that legacy might seem like a strange topic for a commencement speech.
“I mean, this is your beginning, you’re just starting out,” he said. “But graduates, if there is something I hope to accomplish today it is to challenge you not to wait to think about your legacy and what that will be. Because legacy isn’t just something you leave behind. It’s something you build. Something you add to every day.”
Though not a Dartmouth graduate himself, Wilson said the institution has had a big impact on his life and his legacy.
“Because in a very, very real way Dartmouth College made me the person I am today,” Wilson said, because his father and three of his uncles attended Dartmouth.
“To say my dad was my role model would have been an understatement. You see, he played two sports in college. He played football and baseball, just like me, and people thought he was too short -- sound familiar -- to make an impact on the football field. … A lot of what I do on Sundays it looks like it comes naturally, but I learned a lot of that from my dad. His experience at Dartmouth transformed not just his life but mine. It goes way beyond the field.”
Wilson said he was in the 10th grade and was an all-state football player when his dad told him he had what it took to play football professionally and gave him a word of advice that has shaped Wilson not just as an athlete, but as a businessman and almost all aspects of his life.
“He looked me right in the eye and said, ‘why not you,'" Wilson said. “Class of 2022, I have a theory that we are all born with gifts, with skills, but we’re not always born with dreams. We need someone to plant that seed. Light that spark. And my dad’s way of lighting that spark was a simple three-word question. ... Why not you?”
Wilson said he wasn’t there to tell graduates that all of their dreams are going to come true, but said, “I am here to tell you that every dream is going to come true for someone and why shouldn’t that someone be you? Asking yourself ‘why not you’ is part of what I mean by living legacy.”
Wilson also made sure to credit his mother for his successes as well.
“She sacrificed daily. … she helped me reach my dreams,” Wilson said. “But standing here at my father’s alma mater, looking out over this place that helped him become the man he was, it’s impossible not to think about his legacy.”
Wilson said he can’t emphasize enough the importance of and impact of believing your dreams are possible.
“You are going to have plenty of chances to give up on your dreams. I can’t tell you how many opportunities I’ve had to quit,” he said. “But if you’ve got that voice in your head saying ‘why not you’ that helps you keep going and it helps you keep working. Because if you believe all things are possible, well that still means you’ve got to put the work in to make it happen. ‘Why not you’ is a winner’s mentally.”
Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowl player. He has won 113 games, including playoffs, the most in NFL history by any quarterback in his first 10 seasons. In 2014 he led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory. Recently traded, Wilson will play for the Denver Broncos in the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
Last year, he received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in recognition of his excellence on the field and his commitment to giving back. Among his many charitable works, he founded The Why Not You Foundation in 2014, which works to empower youth, promote education and children’s health, and fight poverty.
During commencement, Wilson received an honorary degree along with seven other leaders in the fields of physics, engineering, economics, media, business and finance, and international development.