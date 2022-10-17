Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to eight public charter schools across New Hampshire -- four existing or recently approved schools, and four schools still in the process of seeking approval from the state’s Board of Education, officials said Monday.
The grant awards are funded through the latest round of installments from a $46 million federal grant received by the New Hampshire Department of Education three years ago.
The funds, awarded by the federal Department of Education’s Charter School Program (CSP), were earmarked to support the state’s charter school program with a focus on at-risk students.
New Hampshire was one of only three states to receive grant awards through the CSP in 2019.
To date, a total of $17 million from the $46 million federal grant has been awarded.
The latest round of $8.3 million includes:
Birches Academy in Salem ($550,000);
Coastal Waters in Exeter ($1,362,050);
North Star Academy in the Lakes Region ($1.1 million);
Robert Frost Academy in Conway ($218,975);
And four developing public charter schools seeking approval from the Board of Education by the end of the year, which will receive $1.1 million, $1.5 million, $1.5 million, and $1,008,840.
“This program is expanding public school choices for New Hampshire children and is offering students an unconventional path to success. Start-up costs are often an insurmountable hurdle for new charter schools, but this federal funding helps provide more options for Granite State families seeking something different for their children,” said state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement. “We have accelerated this program substantially and have now awarded $17 million to public charter schools. We are grateful for the public, federal funding available to grow these options.”
Since the large federal grant was received, five new public charter schools have opened in New Hampshire, a sixth charter school has obtained approval and four more schools are seeking approval.
Previous awards from this grant include: Heartwood Public Charter School ($1.2 million), Gathering Waters Chartered Public School ($1.5 million), Lionheart Classical Academy ($1.5 million), Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School ($1.5 million), and Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies ($1.5 million).
A portion of the funding has been reserved for grant administration and required state-level activities.
“Our $1.5 million grant has enabled us to begin investing in our programs in the way we envisioned when we started. We have new equipment in the machine shop, new curriculum materials, supplies for labs and have finally been able to begin fully implementing our (Extended Learning Opportunity) programs,” said John Tuttle, director of Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies in Manchester, which opened in 2019 and now has 88 students. “We have also been able to have consultants in specific areas to help us grow our mission. This is the first year we will have a graduating class, and we have students entering into internships and apprenticeships.”
New Hampshire now has 30 operating public charter schools. Currently, about 5,256 students attend public charter schools in the state.
