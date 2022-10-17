Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to eight public charter schools across New Hampshire -- four existing or recently approved schools, and four schools still in the process of seeking approval from the state’s Board of Education, officials said Monday.

The grant awards are funded through the latest round of installments from a $46 million federal grant received by the New Hampshire Department of Education three years ago.

