A line of socially distanced HVAC students file in on the first day of class at Manchester Community College on Aug. 31, 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

For the fifth straight year, the Community College System of New Hampshire is freezing tuition costs at its seven regional campuses as a result of funding included in the state budget passed in June.

In-state tuition will hold steady at $215 per credit, which translates to $6,450 for a full-time course load for the 2023-2024 school year.

