For the fifth straight year, the Community College System of New Hampshire is freezing tuition costs at its seven regional campuses as a result of funding included in the state budget passed in June.
In-state tuition will hold steady at $215 per credit, which translates to $6,450 for a full-time course load for the 2023-2024 school year.
“The historic bipartisan budget I signed into law unlocks unprecedented opportunities for students, families, businesses and communities,” Gov. Chris Sununu stated Tuesday in a news release. He applauded the community college system’s central role in equipping the state’s next-generation workforce with the skills needed for a thriving economy.
“Our ability to make those programs affordable for students and families…is only possible because of the investments the state makes,” CCSNH Chancellor Mark Rubenstein said in Tuesday’s release. He cited programs in nursing and health care, advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, HVAC, welding and transfer, programs business and liberal arts, the expansion of early college credit courses that students can take in high school.
“Keeping tuition frozen and virtually flat for more than a decade is one outcome of this vital partnership,” Rubinstein said. It enables students and families to minimize or eliminate college debt.
“I’ve been able to put money into savings for the first time in my life due to the low tuition at MCC,” said David Olsen of Goffstown, a Manchester Community College liberal arts student. The availability of low- or no-cost textbooks has also helped, he said.
New Hampshire’s community colleges collectively serve more than 20,000 students, including 8,000 from high schools who take courses for high school and college credit at a reduced cost.
The last time CCSNH raised tuition was 2018 — with a $5 per credit increase — its sole increase in over a decade. Tuition at the seven regional campuses has increased by 2.4 percent since 2011.
Shannon Reid, executive director of government affairs and communications at CCSNH, said in an email that enrollment in most career and technical programs has remained steady. But it has declined in other areas, following nationwide trends and exacerbated by COVID and continuing in its aftermath.
“Demand for upskilling from entry-level to more advanced skills is where we see future growth potential,” said Reid. CCSNH has witnessed a “significant rebound” in early college-dual credit enrollment within the past year as students strategize ways to advance academically and families take advantage of opportunities to make college more affordable and sidestep student debt – a trend that Reid expects will continue.
Community college programs with the highest interest and enrollment include those in health care, such as nursing, health science, radiologic technology, dental, phlebotomy, and the medical assistant associate degree and certificate programs. In 2023, the state’s community colleges conferred over 200 degrees for registered nurse, more than 50 for licensed practical nurses and dozens in health care technology roles, according to Reid.
Other popular programs include information technology such as cybersecurity and information systems technology; business; industrial trades, automotive, diesel and welding. Liberal arts and general studies continue to attract high numbers who take foundation courses that are transferrable to four-year colleges that partner with the community college system.
Over the next two years, CCSNH will expand the course offerings for dual high school and college credit, as well as registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship options for students in health care and the building trades, said Reid.
“We also will be looking to partner with employers to deliver high-demand, short-term, skills-focused programs that meet critical needs for New Hampshire’s economy,” said the communications and government affairs director.
CCSNH remains the largest transfer partner of the state’s university system and has relationships with other transfer destinations, according to CCSNH.
93% of its students are state residents and most remain in New Hampshire after graduating, joining the workforce or continuing their education here, according to the news release.