The Community College System of NH announced it would freeze tuition costs for full-time students on Thursday.
“Keeping tuition flat was part of CCSNH’s agreement for the state budget,” CCSNH Communications Manager Shannon Reid said.
Tuition costs at NH’s seven community colleges are currently $215 per credit, or $6,450 per year, a rate that has remained unchanged for the past four years, according to CCSNH. Full-time tuition at NH’s seven community colleges costs only $150 more annually than it did a decade ago, when the tuition rate was $210 per credit.
Room and board prices will also remain the same for the coming year, Reid said.
CCSNH is working with current and incoming students who are eligible for federal COVID-19 relief grants. In addition, the NH Charitable Foundation and The Foundation for NH Community Colleges teamed up to raise funds to provide a free three-credit course in the fall semester to any member of a NH high school class of 2021, according to Reid. The relief is a special recognition of the hard times graduating seniors faced during the pandemic.
“We have had several hundred students register and take advantage of this opportunity,” Reid said.
The public school system joins Southern New Hampshire University, which announced this month it will freeze tuition for its online programs through 2022, as part of its commitment to make college more affordable and accessible for learners across the globe. SNHU’s tuition freeze will keep online tuition at its 2011 rate, according to the university’s website.
SNHU also reduced campus tuition to a tiered tuition rate of $15,000 per year or $10,000 per year starting in the fall of 2021 after a five-year freeze. This will make its on-campus prices more closely align with online tuition rates, SNHU said.
The CCSNH consists of seven colleges, offering associate degree and certificate programs, professional training and dual-credit partnerships with New Hampshire high schools. The colleges also offer liberal arts programs that provide students with a foundation for continuing their education at the baccalaureate level.
Enrollment for the fall semester at NH’s seven community colleges is open until the start of the semester on Aug. 30. Additionally, late-start courses begin in September and October.
CCSNH expects to have full on-campus operations this fall, along with a full slate of online course options, according to Reid.