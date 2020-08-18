Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced this week that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded the University of New Hampshire $1,999,572 for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
The funding will be used to support a new, innovative UNH project aimed at strengthening teaching curriculums for STEM subjects, officials said the new curriculums will educate students on core skills such as analyzing visual learning materials like graphs and knowledge of fundamental mathematical concepts like ratios and proportions.
“There’s an ever-increasing demand for workers who are skilled in STEM in today’s economy,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. “That’s why I’m very excited to see UNH receive these federal dollars for this innovative project to help students better understand core STEM concepts and accelerate their learning.”
“Too often, first- or second-year college students enroll in math and science heavy courses, but after a discouraging test score, decide that the STEM fields are just not for them,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.