A second round of COVID-19 federal funding will provide only temporary relief to child care businesses, which administrators and advocates say were in trouble long before the virus hit.
New Hampshire is expected to receive just under $20 million in stimulus money for child care from the relief package Congress passed in December.
That money will help, but it won’t buy a long-term solution, said Jackie Cowell, of the child care advocacy group Early Learning NH.
“It’s not a solution, it’s a Band-Aid,” Cowell said, for the twin problems of child care: parents are less able to pay and those who work at child care centers — many of whom are required to have bachelor’s degrees in early-childhood education — make less than they would in retail or fast food.
Child care businesses received just under $42 million from the CARES Act federal stimulus program last year, but Cowell said even after that aid, money from the Paycheck Protection Program and other relief measures, child care centers around the state reported total losses of $45 million on 2020. As many as half the state’s child care centers are at risk of closing.
Cowell has said she worries the state will lose hundreds of child care spots if day cares close, which will make securing a place for a child more competitive and costly. Another round of stimulus funding is sorely needed, Cowell said. But the situation before the pandemic was not sustainable.
Advocates hope that upheaval from the pandemic and a keener focus on the connection between affordable child care and participation in the workforce will spur a push for more public funding for high-quality preschool programs.
“I do think the model needs to change,” said Marianne Barter, executive director of the Merrimack County Child Care Service. “The money just does not work.”
Families, especially low- and middle-income families, have trouble handling the significant costs of running a high-quality child care center. But child care is needed for most parents to accept full-time work.
After losing her job in the spring, mother MacKenzie Nicholson of Nottingham said she feels trapped — she needs child care to work full time and needs a full-time job to pay for child care.
“I can’t go to work because I can’t find child care,” Nicholson said. “It’s this cycle.”
She sees child care providers stuck in a similar cycle, of needing to offer higher wages to retain teachers but being unable to raise pay without making care even more expensive.
Nicholson and Barter said the government should help fund child care, just as it does schools.
“It has to be a subsidized model. It has to be,” Barter said.
Cowell believes the same.
Losses for providers
Regulations passed in recent decades have driven up costs, Barter said.
The children-to-teacher ratio is set by the states, as are many other regulations, such as teachers’ qualifications. The cost of paying for high numbers of staff, plus the cost of insurance and workers’ compensation, is contributing to rising overhead, Barter said. There has not been enough money left to increase teacher pay.
“We can’t keep up with Target,” said Anne Grassie, of the Rochester Child Care Center, during a virtual roundtable with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and other child care providers and advocates.
The pandemic-era rules to reopen day cares in New Hampshire meant the ratios were even smaller, so providers’ profit margins were reduced or eliminated.
Barter said she knows of one provider who lost $60,000 a month for four months last year.
“How do you bounce back from that? I don’t think there’s any bouncing back from that,” Barter said.
Child care directors say they are seeing fewer people entering the field, especially after 2020.
Lead teachers must have bachelor’s degrees, but MaryLou Beaver of the Children’s Place in Concord said colleges tell her fewer students are choosing to study early-childhood education, perhaps put off by low pay and the weight of college loan debt.
Beaver, who supervises college students completing practicums, has seen fewer students in recent years. No students did early childhood education practicums with her in 2020.
Beaver wondered how the field might be made a more appealing option for college students. Maybe in the fallout from the pandemic will come an opportunity for a serious discussion about how to make child care both affordable for families and an attractive career for teachers.
“It’s something that’s been blown wide open, due to COVID,” she said.
High costs for families
Although teacher pay is low, the cost of care is still high, and climbing. Barter said the cost is a tremendous burden on young families.
“It would be like if you had a newborn and all of a sudden that newborn went to college,” Barter said. Young parents often are already struggling financially, still working entry-level jobs, maybe paying down their own student debt and trying to save for a house.
“It’s an awful lot to ask for them to carry the burden of child care, too.
“Everyone deserves high-quality child care. Families with resources have options,” Barter said. But there are fewer choices for families who cannot pay.
Cowell said the $20 million in stimulus funds will help keep child care businesses open.
Any reform effort would be far more difficult without the existing child-care infrastructure in place, without the supply of experienced, trained teachers and without buildings set up for child care.
Providers and advocates are pushing to convene a task force that would consider how to help the staffing crisis, Cowell said.
But the financial model, where families are solely responsible for the high cost of care, seems unsustainable.
“It can’t be borne by the families,” Cowell said. “It feels like maybe this is the time when people come together.”