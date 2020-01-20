DURHAM — Are rivers the livers of watersheds? Should farmers plant cider apples to thwart pests in orchards?
Scientists with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire will address these questions at the 2020 New Hampshire Farm, Forest, and Garden Expo on Feb. 14.
Scientists will discuss their research projects at the expo’s education sessions at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. The sessions are free and open to the public.
Wilfred Wollheim, associate professor of natural resources and the environment, will present “Are Rivers the Livers of Watersheds? River Network Capacity to Remove Nutrient Pollution.”
According to a UNH news release, freshwater ecosystems provide many ecosystem services, such as removing nutrients like nitrogen, from a watershed.
“Key factors in how successfully freshwaters remove nitrogen include where pollutants enter a river network, amount of water flow, water temperature, and biological activity,” the news release states. “In addition, reservoirs and lakes enhance this process, which raises management decisions regarding removing dams.”
Shadi Atallah, assistant professor of natural resources and the environment, will present “The Economics of Intercropping Cider and Commercial Apple Varieties for Protection Against Pests.”
“Intercropping cider apples with commercial apples can provide orchards with greater natural protection against pests such as the codling moth and the plum curculio through the natural chemical defenses in cider varieties,” the news release says.
“But cider apples have a lower market value than commercial apples for fresh consumption. Also, mixing varieties can increase management costs. Does it make economic sense for a farmer to have a mixed orchard for the sake of protection against pests? Is there an economically optimal mix that balances protection and profits?”
For more information on the expo, go to www.nhfarmandforestexpo.org.