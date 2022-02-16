The next generation of military aviators is training in the skies of New Hampshire and Maine, encouraged and supported by Granite State Flight 53, Order of Daedalians, an organization of former military aviators dedicated to inspiring future military and civilian aircrew through scholarships, flight training, teaching, and mentoring.
Flight 53 consists of about 70 former aviators who live in both states. From all the armed services, they have flown almost every type of American military aircraft.
Local Daedalians have sponsored college Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and high school Junior ROTC (JROTC) cadets for Daedalians Flying Training (DFT) and Civil Air Patrol (CAP) National Flight Academies, taught cadets in the air and on the ground, flown cadet orientation flights, and instructed in a new Air Force initiative to develop a more diverse active-duty aviator corps.
The first student pilot to solo last year was Navy JROTC Cadet Michael “Freddy” Ecker, 18, of Dover, whose goal is to become a Navy Blue Angels fighter pilot. He now is studying aerospace engineering on a four-year Navy ROTC scholarship.
The next to solo was AFROTC Cadet Major Isaac Abitabilo, a UNH senior majoring in neuroscience and behavior. He has been accepted for Air Force Combat Systems Officer (CSO) training to become a mission commander for weapon systems, electronic warfare, communications, or navigation.
Army JROTC Cadet First Lt. Harrison Salisbury, 17, of Keene, a junior at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, soloed next. He intends to apply for a four-year Army ROTC Scholarship and is interested in piloting both Army rotary-wing (helicopters) and fixed-wing aircraft.
As a previous Flight 53 scholarship winner, former AFJROTC Cadet Col. Spencer Lemelin of Rochester is one of only 100 cadets nationwide to win a new four-year, J-100 Air Force ROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship. He also was able finally to attend a COVID-delayed, highly selective AFJROTC Flight Academy last summer. He attends Colorado State University and wants to become an Air Force pilot.
Flight 53’s fourth DFT student last year was AFJROTC Cadet Clare DeVito, 16, of Auburn, who attends Pinkerton Academy in Derry. She intends to major in biomedical engineering in college and to become a pilot.
Retired Air Force Colonel Kevin “Jaws” Grady, of Hooksett, Flight 53’s captain, said, “It was great to get cadets back in the air so we could motivate them to become military and civilian pilots.”
In addition to DFT, Flight 53 regularly sponsors promising Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets to attend CAP National Flight Academies (NFA).
Last year, CAP Cadet Major Andrew Gousse, 18, of Augusta, Maine, soloed at the National (Powered) Flight Academy New Jersey Wing.
Cadet Gousse has been accepted by the College of Southern Maryland partnership with the University of Maryland, where he intends to study electrical engineering. He plans to become a Navy flight test engineer.
The Flight also learned that another of its previous scholarship recipients, CAP Cadet Master Sgt. Phoebe Ross, of Randolph, completed her private pilot certificate last summer. She is a student at White Mountains Community College.
Retired Air Force Flight Adjutant Major Greg Curtis, of Raymond, Maine, flew an orientation flight last summer for two AFJROTC cadets from Lewiston (Maine) High School.
Shortly after the flight, Cadet Richard Caron told the Lewiston School Board “it was the most exciting experience I have ever had,” and that he was inspired to become a pilot. Cadet Teliah Viscone reported that she had added “pilot” to her career objective of becoming a teacher.
Flight 53’s Col. Bill Moran, of Gilford, who is retired from the Air Force, last summer participated for the first time as a flight instructor in the new USAF/CAP Rated Preparatory Program (RPP).
The diversity oriented RPP is seen as a unique opportunity for young officers and airmen to gain and strengthen basic aviation skills. Air Force Rated career fields consist of pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers and remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pilots.
Finally, Flight 53 provided funding for at least three budding aviation enthusiasts at the Federal Aviation Administration-sponsored Aviation Career Education Academy (ACE) at Laconia Municipal Airport. These academies provide unique summer aviation education for high school, middle school and elementary school students.