Do you want to connect your students to the outdoors? Do you want to integrate outdoor learning, but need a better space that encourages and fosters curiosity? Are you an educator with a project idea that involves students enhancing their schoolyard for wildlife habitat? The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action is now accepting grant applications from schools with students from preschool through grade 12 to help fund nature-based learning projects.
Schoolyard Action Grant applications are being accepted through Jan. 28, 2022. Technical assistance and grants of up to $2,500 will be awarded to the top applications. For more information and a grant application, please visit: https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/education/grants.html.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service New England Field Office, New Hampshire Project Learning Tree, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Audubon have partnered to support Granite State schools through the New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants. This partnership was created to make it easier for educators to apply for a grant to enhance their schoolyards to support nature-based studies. The common grant application works for all four of the partner organizations and greatly simplifies the application process.
Students of all grade levels benefit from learning outdoors. Some examples of projects that have been funded by the partner organizations in the past include the establishment of pollinator gardens, the creation of outdoor learning areas, installing solar-powered bird baths, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat. Other types of projects eligible for support include trail or pond creation, citizen science activities, and bird feeding or watering stations.
Both student and community involvement in planning and on-site work is strongly encouraged. Professional consultation is available for project planning.
CONCORD — The state’s largest teachers union joined with the Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire (ACLU-NH), disability and LGBTQ legal advocates in launching a second federal lawsuit against the so-called “divisive concepts” law.
