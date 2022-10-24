New Hampshire students scored above the national averages in math and reading in National Assessment of Educational Progress testing given last winter.
In math, Granite State fourth graders scored an average of 239, compared to the national average of 235; eighth graders average 279 vs. the national 273.
In reading, fourth graders scored 223 vs. the national 216; eighth graders scored 263 vs. 259.
All the scores — for the state and the nation — were down from 2019, the last year the tests were administered before the pandemic disrupted school attendance.
“While we expected declines as a result of missed learning from the pandemic, we also know that more work needs to be done and more steps need to be taken to ensure students are set up for future success,” said New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
In March 2021, the Biden administration released the federal government's largest pool of pandemic relief for public schools. The American Rescue Plan infused campuses with $122 billion to reopen buildings, address mental health needs and help students who had fallen behind academically.
Student test scores declined across the country, particularly in math, and not one state saw an increase, according to the most comprehensive look at the impact of the pandemic on student achievement to date.