Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, all D-N.H., have nominated New Hampshire students to attend the U.S. military academies — the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — as part of the Class of 2024.
Shaheen nominated 31 students, Hassan nominated 53, Kuster nominated 25 and Pappas nominated 23.
“Each year, I am impressed by the patriotism shown by extraordinary young Granite Staters in their willingness to serve our nation in the military, and this class is no exception,” said Shaheen. “I applaud these students for all they have achieved and am honored to nominate them to continue their education — and service — at our United States Service Academies.”
“These young people exemplify the Granite State spirit of service to community and to country,” said Hassan. “I am proud to nominate these impressive students and am deeply grateful for their selfless service. I wish them the very best and look forward to seeing all that they will do to help keep our country safe, secure and free.”
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to nominate these bright young men and women to attend our nation’s esteemed military academies,” said Kuster. “Preparing for military service is an admirable but difficult endeavor, and these students have shown they are up to the task. I know they will make our state and our country proud.”
“This extraordinary group of young people represents the Granite State’s best and brightest and will undoubtedly become part of the next generation of our nation’s leaders,” said Pappas. “I applaud their dedication, commitment and patriotism. I am pleased to be able to nominate them to America’s service academies where they will have an opportunity to receive a great education and serve our country.”
Shaheen’s nominees
Air Force Academy
William Appel (Seabrook)
Justin Barry (Merrimack)
Benjamin Daniels (Concord)
Riley Deans (Greenland)
Kaitlyn Dinndorf (Bedford)
Elizabeth Flynn (Bedford)
Daniel John-Zensky (Pittsfield)
Trevor Pierce (Jaffrey)
Chad Teresky (Dover)
Luca Valenti (Salem)
Merchant Marine Academy
Carlton Berthold (Hanover)
John Obrey (Barrington)
Luke Tyner (Exeter)
Military Academy
Joshua Brown (Merrimack)
Lily Jackson (Hollis)
Anna Kim (Bedford)
Grace Lehto (Nashua)
Chandler Lugo (Rye)
John Obrey (Barrington)
Nathaniel Sartell (Brookline)
Sarah Scott (Hollis)
Antoni Zajac (Derry)
Kenneth Ziniti (Chester)
Naval Academy
Michael Cathy (Plymouth)
Sierra Dinndorf (Bedford)
Evan Haskins (Pelham)
Roy Hill (Nashua)
Georgia Jones (Mont Vernon)
Helen Larowe (Sandwich)
Olivia Simon (Etna)
Jake Spinale (Chester)
Luke Tyner (Exeter)
Victor Waddell (Epping)
Hassan’s nominees
Air Force Academy
William Appel (Seabrook)
Justin Barry (Merrimack)
Benjamin Daniels (Concord)
Riley Deans (Greenland)
Sarah DeVito (Auburn)
Sierra Dinndorf (Bedford)
Stephanie Firth (Salem)
Elizabeth Flynn (Bedford)
Mitchel Francoeur (Bedford)
Joseph Handy (Nashua)
Evan Haskins (Pelham)
Roy Hill (Nashua)
Daniel John-Zensky (Pittsfield)
Anna Kim (Bedford)
Madison Kirker (Laconia)
Trevor Pierce (Jaffrey)
Daniel Rinden (Hopkinton)
Chad Teresky (Dover)
Joshua Toubia (Windham)
Luca Valenti (Salem)
Merchant Marine Academy
Carlton Berthold (Hanover)
Madison Kirker (Laconia)
Jake Spinale (Chester)
Military Academy
John Barry (Waterville Valley)
Joshua Brown (Merrimack)
Michael Cathy (Plymouth)
Riley Deans (Greenland)
Kaitlyn Dinndorf (Bedford)
Kyle Elbert (Farmington)
Eric Favreau (Manchester)
Mitchel Francoeur (Bedford)
Lily Jackson (Hollis)
Georgia Jones (Mont Vernon)
Madison Kirker (Laconia)
Grace Lehto (Nashua)
Chandler Lugo (Rye)
John Obrey (Barrington)
Timothy Ryan (Salem)
Nathaniel Sartell (Brookline)
Sarah Scott (Hollis)
Tanner Thornton (Stratham)
Antoni Zajac (Derry)
Kenneth Ziniti (Chester)
Naval Academy
Charli Rei Aldana-Proulx (Brookline)
John Barry (Waterville Valley)
Emily Baylus (Loudon)
Sarah Bellefleur (Wolfeboro)
Joseph Curran (Nashua)
Kyle Elbert (Farmington)
Tate Ellinwood (Concord)
Harrison Faust (Merrimack)
Aidan Johnson (Amherst)
Anna Kim (Bedford)
Madison Kirker (Laconia)
Elaina Latino (Atkinson)
Nicholas Lorenz (Stratham)
Joseph Lupo III (Bedford)
Benjamin Madden (Hopkinton)
Khali McLean (Derry)
Katelyn Pepin (Manchester)
Daniel Rinden (Hopkinton)
Wyatt Switzer (Marlborough)
Tanner Thornton (Stratham)
Kuster’s nominees
Air Force Academy
Benjamin Daniels (Concord)
Devin Frazer (Danbury)
Joseph Handy (Nashua)
Evan Haskins (Pelham)
Roy Hill (Nashua)
Daniel John-Zensky (Pittsfield)
Elaina Latino (Atkinson)
Luca Valenti (Salem)
Logan Wineriter (Canterbury)
Merchant Marine Academy
Luke Tyner (Exeter)
Military Academy
Georgia Jones (Mont Vernon)
Grace Lehto (Nashua)
Timothy Ryan (Salem)
Nathaniel Sartell (Brookline)
Sarah Scott (Hollis)
Naval Academy
Charli Rei Aldana-Proulx (Brookline)
Emily Baylus (Loudon)
Tate Ellinwood (Concord)
Stephanie Firth (Salem)
Lily Jackson (Hollis)
Aidan Johnson (Amherst)
Benjamin Madden (Hopkinton)
Daniel Rinden (Hopkinton)
Wyatt Switzer (Marlborough)
Joshua Toubia (Windham)
Pappas’ nominees
Air Force Academy
Justin Barry (Merrimack)
Riley Deans (Greenland)
Sarah DeVito (Auburn)
Kaitlynn Dinndorf (Bedford)
Sierra Dinndorf (Bedford)
Kyle Elbert (Farmington)
Elizabeth Flynn (Bedford)
Mitchel Francoeur (Bedford)
Anna Kim (Bedford)
Joseph Lupo III (Bedford)
Merchant Marine Academy
Madison Kirker (Laconia)
Jake Spinale (Chester)
Luke Tyner (Exeter)
Military Academy
Joshua Brown (Merrimack)
Kaitlynn Dinndorf (Bedford)
Sierra Dinndorf (Bedford)
Eric Favreau (Manchester)
Anna Kim (Bedford)
Chandler Lugo (Rye)
John Obrey (Barrington)
Tanner Thornton (Stratham)
Antoni Zajac (Derry)
Kenneth Ziniti (Chester)
Naval Academy
Sarah Bellefleur (Wolfeboro)
Kaitlynn Dinndorf (Bedford)
Kyle Elbert (Farmington)
Eric Favreau (Manchester)
Anna Kim (Bedford)
Madison Kirker (Laconia)
Nicholas Lorenz (Stratham)
Joseph Lupo III (Bedford)
Katelyn Pepin (Manchester)
Tanner Thornton (Stratham)