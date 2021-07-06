High school teacher Susan Rolke is getting a scientific trip of a lifetime this week.
The physics and astronomy teacher at Conant High School in Jaffrey is the first New Hampshire teacher to be a part of SETI Institute’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program.
The Fitzwilliam resident will spend time at NASA’s Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center and Griffith Observatory outside of Los Angeles. She will meet researchers and tour the space shuttle Endeavor, but the main event of the trip will be her two night shifts flying with researchers on the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.
SOFIA is a modified Boeing 747-SP that carries an 8-foot, 10-inch reflecting telescope, according to NASA. It flies at 38,000 to 45,000 feet, above 99% of the atmosphere that blocks infrared rays. By using the telescope, astronomers on SOFIA can study eclipse-like events of Pluto and Saturn’s moon Titan while taking photographs and recording data.
On board during her night shifts, which do not end until 5 a.m., Rolke will witness research firsthand.
“I will see their struggles, and triumphs, and what they do every day,” Rolke said. “It’s much more meaningful than just reading an article about the research.”
The SOFIA program began in 1996 and launched in 2011, according to Dana Backman, director of the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program.
“The idea is to use NASA and SOFIA to give teachers the chance to see scientists in action and how research is done,” Backman said.
Rolke said she read about SOFIA seven years ago, and has been checking up on the operation since then. When Rolke found out the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program was opening up the program for high school teachers across the nation she wanted to apply.
“We thought it would be an amazing opportunity for me to bring back to my students,” she said.
Part of the program required Rolke to learn about SOFIA through virtual workshops, she said.
After her work in California, she will share her experience with her students, along with a two-week, hands-on curriculum on the electromagnetic spectrum, which is designed and provided by the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program.
Rolke said she was excited about astronomy while growing up in Keene and dreamed about being a part of NASA.
“When I was in elementary school, I watched the first space shuttle, and wrote to an astronaut,” she said. “I would have gone for a career in NASA, but I wanted to stay local.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in math and physics at Keene State, and has taught for 25 years.
The Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program is one of 27 education projects selected in 2015 by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate for Science Activation (SciAct) funding. It’s one of SETI’s two educational programs that receives funding.
The program’s primary goal is to enhance student achievement in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and engagement in selected school districts via professional development, according to its website.
The competitive program only takes 24 to 30 high school teachers per year. This year’s group, who were originally set to fly SOFIA in 2020, has 28 members, according to Backman.
The program selects teachers based on their passion for astronomy and their excitement to bring experiences back to their classrooms, among other metrics, Backman said. The group is made up of individuals from across the country and from a variety of urban, suburban and rural communities.
“It’s truly an amazing opportunity,” Rolke said.