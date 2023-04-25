2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year winner

Christian Cheetham, left, New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, is shown with state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut at an assembly at Alvirne High School.

 New Hampshire Department of Education

A New Hampshire teacher was honored at the White House on Monday.

Ret. Lt. Col. Christian Cheetham, who teaches Air Force ROTC at Alvirne High School in Hudson, is the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year.

