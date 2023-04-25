A New Hampshire teacher was honored at the White House on Monday.
Ret. Lt. Col. Christian Cheetham, who teaches Air Force ROTC at Alvirne High School in Hudson, is the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year.
On Monday, he was recognized as part of the White House Teachers of the Year Celebration.
Cheetham has taught at Alvirne and the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center for seven years and currently oversees the Air Force Junior ROTC elective course program for grades 9-12.
Cheetham was selected as New Hampshire Teacher of the Year from a pool of 44 nominees. The retired Air Force officer was chosen for his “exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students,” state education officials said in a news release.
He has served as an ambassador for teachers throughout the state since receiving the honor.
“Colonel Cheetham has shown exemplary leadership abilities throughout his time as a teacher, and his commitment to excellence in education is obvious to those students who have had the pleasure of sitting in his classroom,” said Frank Edelblut, state education commissioner, in a statement last fall.
Alvirne High School Principal Steve Beals described Cheetham as a man with integrity, leadership and “exceptional communication skills who has been an integral part of the school and community.”
“Chris is a wonderful leader with an infectious ability to share stories about his distinguished military career, support colleagues in and out of school, and support, through multiple service activities, our local American Legion and VFW organizations,” Beals said in a statement.
Cheetham says his classroom culture centers around teamwork, good manners, community service and mutual respect, while pushing students beyond their comfort zone to instill resiliency and develop skills needed in today’s world.
“I think kids and adults are desperate for real experiences,” Cheetham wrote in his application essay. “Technology is robbing us of our humanity and I strive every day to bring the humanity back … In my opinion, our students are desperate for real mentoring relationships.”
