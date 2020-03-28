DURHAM — Because schools are closed due to the coronavirus, the deadline for the NHPBS Kids Writers Contest has been extended to April 30.
Children in kindergarten through fifth grade may submit any kind of original illustrated story — poetry, prose, nonfiction.
Contest entry forms, rules and tips for writing a winning story can be found at nhpbs.org/kidswrite.
A panel of judges will select the top three winners. All the stories submitted will be posted at the Kids Writers Contest website.
NHPBS says the contest is part of its commitment to promoting literacy and a love of reading, writing and creative expression in children.
Nearly 20,000 students have participated in the contest since 1994, and 10 N.H. children have been recognized for their work with national awards.
Questions about the contest may be directed to Susan Adams at sadams@nhpbs.org or call 868-4455.