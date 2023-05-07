2023 NH Spelling Bee
Iris LaMoreaux, 14, an eighth-grader at Plymouth Middle School, won the New Hampshire Union Leader Spelling Bee and will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

One student from New Hampshire will take part in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee later this month, looking to be crowned top speller in the country.

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place the week of Memorial Day at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., from May 31 to June 2.

