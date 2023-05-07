One student from New Hampshire will take part in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee later this month, looking to be crowned top speller in the country.
The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place the week of Memorial Day at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., from May 31 to June 2.
This year, 231 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional spelling bees, competing against students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe.
LaMoreaux is the winner of the 2023 New Hampshire Union Leader Spelling Bee, narrowly beating out Amritanshu Pradhan, 13, of Amherst, in round 20 of the 70th annual event, which drew 21 fifth- through eighth-graders from across New Hampshire.
Spellers will also represent three countries outside the United States: The Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.
LaMoreaux, 14, an eighth-grader at Plymouth Elementary School, is an active student-athlete and musician who plays four sports competitively. One of her hobbies is playing the trumpet.
In school, she is active in the student council, Spanish club, math team, Mathcounts, concert band, jazz band and much more.
She has made it to the state level of Mathcounts, and she was the recipient of a 2022 National History Day Special Award for the website she created about the Equal Rights Amendment.
Spellers will compete in four segments of competition to determine who will take home the Scripps Cup. All rounds of competition will be broadcast on ION platforms.
The second round of each segment of competition — the preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals — will be a word meaning round, requiring the speller to orally select the correct multiple choice answer to a vocabulary question read by the pronouncer.
NASHUA — Hailed by Rivier University officials as “a tangible demonstration of the university’s dynamic growth,” the 90-year-old school’s newest project is two apartment-style residential halls for students.