NHTI president Dr. Gretchen Mullin-Sawicki announced Friday that she will be leaving the college in the spring. Mullin-Sawicki has served as president of NHTI, Concord’s Community College, since 2019.
“It has been an honor serving as president of NHTI, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this institution and contribute to the community,” said Mullin-Sawicki. “This past year has caused me, like many, to assess the most compelling needs in my life. This reflection has brought me to the decision to relocate to be closer to family.”
Community College System of NH Chancellor Mark Rubinstein will serve in a dual role and lead NHTI on an interim basis while the CCSNH board of trustees conducts a search.
“I thank Dr. Mullin-Sawicki for her leadership during a uniquely challenging time in the college’s history,” Rubinstein said. “Particularly in response to the pandemic, she made remarkable contributions to the college and its community. Leadership has to be responsive to the moment, but has to remain anchored by mission and focused on the direction that best positions the college for continued success in the future. I appreciate Dr. Mullin-Sawicki’s work towards those ends.”
Mullin-Sawicki praised her colleagues and NHTI students.
“None of our achievements would be possible without the stellar teams of administrators, faculty, staff and students of NHTI who daily fulfill the college’s mission to create a caring culture, foster innovative teaching and learning, and support economic mobility to meet the needs of a diverse community,” she said.
Mullin-Sawicki’s last day with NHTI will be March 24.
