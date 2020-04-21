Nine New Hampshire students have been named corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners -- the first group of winners to be announced in the 2020 program.
The graduating seniors receiving the prestigious award include: Hannah Thomas of Bedford High School (biomedical engineering), Rowan Gingras of Hollis-Brookline High School (education), Zoe Pavlik of Oyster River High School (environmental science), Maxwell Wang of Phillips Exeter Academy (physics), Stephen Wang of Hanover High School (music), Sahil Mahendrakar of Nashua High School South (computer science), Evan Haskins of Pelham High School (career field not reported), Noah Mitchell of Spaulding High School (electrical engineering) and Hirsh Ramani of Windham High School (computer science).
Bob Jozokos, principal at Bedford High School, described Thomas as a model student filled with academic prowess, selflessness, kindheartedness and a good sense of humor.
“In that regard, she’s a model Bulldog we can all look up to,” said Jozokos. “This award recognizes Hannah’s passion for learning and her dedication to hard work.”
Keith Richard, principal at Nashua High School South, said Mahendrakar is an amazing student who is driven and hardworking.
“I am so proud of all his accomplishments and know that he is going to find great success in his future,” said Richard.
The nine New Hampshire students are among a group of about 1,000 high school seniors to win corporate-sponsored scholarships throughout the nation. Some of the local scholarships are from companies such as Liberty Mutual, Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation, Inc., Siemens Corporation, Raytheon Company and more.
Rick Barnes, principal at Hollis-Brookline High School, praised Gingras’ rigorous academic load and dedication to co-curricular activities.
“Rowan is an exemplar of our school’s core values, and as such we are incredibly proud,” added Barnes.