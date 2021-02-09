School officials in Amherst and Mont Vernon are studying adjusting school start times for all grade levels this fall, but there is no consensus.
“There is no easy or right answer,” said SAU 39 Superintendent Adam Steel.
School boards have been considering a proposal to delay the start of the middle and high schools, while also having the elementary schools open their doors earlier.
A preliminary proposal would switch the start time at Clark-Wilkins and Mont Vernon Village School from about 8:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and it would move the Amherst Middle School and Souhegan High School start times from about 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
“We are not ready to move forward quite yet,” Steel said of the proposal, noting several concerns have been raised from community members.
There are many factors that must be considered, including busing schedules, the need for child care before and after school, afternoon activities and more, said the superintendent.
“I believe we need to meet or exceed the instructional time of our current schedule,” he said, explaining most people tend to support an 8:30 a.m. start time for the middle and high schools, but are significantly concerned with the later dismissal time.
As a result, Steel said the district should consider another option that might offer a good compromise.
He said school officials should explore shifting all start times to later in the morning, meaning the middle and high schools could start around 8:15 a.m. and end no later than 3 p.m., and the elementary schools could begin afterward, possibly around 9 a.m.
In exchange, however, the shorter school days would likely require five more instructional days to the school calendar -- or add about a week to the school year, he said. Steel explained that the district would need to shift from 170 days of classes to 175 days in order to meet the legal requirements of 990 hours of instructional time for the upper grade levels and 945 hours of instructional time for the lower grade levels.
“From what I gather, that solves and resolves almost all of the issues that have been brought forward over the past year and, specifically, over the past month,” said Steel.
Although there are some snow days included in the school calendar, the option for remote learning days on any additional snow days will prevent the district from extending its school year because of weather interruptions, he added.
“Teenagers, specifically, need more sleep in the morning for them to do their best,” said Steel. On the other hand, there has also been a push for additional outdoor recess time at the elementary schools, he explained.
This option for later start times district-wide could be a good compromise and should be studied further, according to the superintendent, who stressed that no formal decision has been made on the topic, which needs more community feedback.
A petition has been formed asking school officials to reconsider the proposal for an 8:45 a.m. start time at the middle and high school levels, which had more than 130 signatures.
The petition, in part, maintains that the proposed change would limit academic time for students, including Advanced Placement classes, and said students would also miss opportunities for extra help because they will be dismissed early for sports or other activities.
“The unintended consequences of a later release time may negatively influence their overall mental health. Less time for homework, family time, jobs and after school activities will only raise the stress level for our students,” states the petition organized by Annie Shepherd on change.org. “Additionally, we also need to consider the nature of daylight, which plays a large factor in our mental health.”
Last week, the Mont Vernon School Board voted 4-1 in support of the proposed earlier start times for the Mont Vernon Village School, although the final decision is dependent on how the other school boards within the district vote.
“I do support the school start change,” said Stephen O’Keefe, school board member. “ … I just want to make sure the support is there for our community.”
It is critical to have resources available for child care before and after school, according to O’Keefe, which he said will allow for a minimal impact on families.
According to school officials, New Morning Schools would be interested in offering before school and after school programs for children in need of childcare at Mont Vernon Village School.