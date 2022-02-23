Raymond’s school superintendent said in a letter to families that two investigations, including one this month, have not turned up any evidence of discriminatory teaching.
In 2021, New Hampshire’s state legislature passed a law banning schools and public workplaces from teaching that any person or group of people was inherently oppressive, inferior or superior to another — after several rounds of revisions to the language. The state Attorney General’s Office issued guidance specifying that teaching about issues like slavery and segregation are allowed, but the law has been criticized by activists and teachers unions concerned it could chill free speech and limit instruction.
Raymond’s interim Superintendent David DeRuosi said he has investigated two allegations that the academic framework of critical race theory — the idea that racism is baked into laws and customs — and did not find that the theory was being taught in Raymond. One complaint was received in September, he said, and one this month.
“It is our goal to support the concept not to teach that any person is inherently oppressive, superior, inferior, racist, or sexist,” DeRuosi wrote. “We will teach and treat all equally without discrimination.”
In an interview, DeRuosi said he thinks there is some confusion about what critical race theory is, and what is prohibited under New Hampshire’s law.
Critical race theory is a specific topic, he said, and not part of Raymond’s curriculum. What is part of Raymond’s curriculum are episodes of history that deal with racism and oppression — the Civil War, the civil rights movement, and women’s suffrage, for example.
“There are many areas that we teach that deal with oppression,” he said.
DeRuosi said history and social studies classes will continue to grapple with difficult issues and painful chapters of American history — including wars, the treatment of native Americans, the women’s suffrage movement and the civil rights movement.
“These are historical pieces of our nation’s fabric, they are part of the required curriculum and should be taught,” DeRuosi wrote.
DeRuosi said he and school principals are happy to look into any parent’s concerns, whether the issue is curriculum, discipline or school lunch, he said, and he said it is key that teachers keep their personal opinions out of the classroom.
