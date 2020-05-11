MANCHESTER -- School officials confirmed Monday Manchester students won’t be joining kids across the state who are getting out of school earlier than anticipated thanks to remote learning.
School districts in New Hampshire are required to complete 990 hours of instructional time in a school year. Districts across the state began announcing weeks ago they would be ending the 2019-2020 school year sooner than expected -- some as early as this Friday, May 15 -- citing the “stress’ brought on by remote learning.
Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt told school board members that won’t be the case in Manchester, where the last day of school for students is scheduled for June 15, according to a calendar posted on the district website.
“Our hours are such that we cannot meet those requirements if we do let our students out early,” said Goldhardt. “We have had that checked, we’ve gone over it multiple times and we cannot even apply for any type of waiver to have school end early. That’s been checked and it’s been vetted.”
Manchester school board members voted last month to keep the school vacation week scheduled for April 27-May 1. Other districts in the state have canceled their break in favor of an earlier end date.
“Based upon the number of students we have in our district who are some of the most vulnerable and needy academically in our state, I am not comfortable even considering less instruction,” said Goldhardt. “We have some of the lowest instructional hours in the state and we’re already going to have a deficit in learning based on going to remote learning because of the pandemic. We need to get as much as we can in.”
School board members voted Monday to set the academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
Whether attending class in-person or via remote learning, the first day of school for Manchester is Sept. 2, with the last day scheduled for June 16, 2021.
Preschool will start on Sept. 9, with three orientation days slated for Sept. 2-4.
The 2020-2021 school year calendar includes 10 professional learning days. Three fall before the first day of school, two come after students get out for the year, and two fall on days where schools are closed for the state primary election and general election, along with additional days in October, January and March.
Vacations fall between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, Feb. 22 to Feb. 26 and April 26 to April 30.