More than nine months after the passage of the controversial “freedom from discrimination” bill, the state office charged with investigating complaints says it has not received any complaints that have met the minimum standards to become a formal “charge” of a violation.
The law, passed as part of the budget trailer bill in 2021, bars public schools and public-sector workplaces from instructing that one class is inherently oppressive, oppressed, superior or inferior to another class. Public-sector employees are bound by the law, and teachers found to have violated the law can lose their certifications.
New Hampshire’s two teachers unions, several educators and civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire are suing to block the law’s enforcement, arguing its vagueness chills free speech by making it unclear what is and is not allowed. The state moved last week to have the lawsuit dismissed, and a federal judge is considering if the suit should be allowed to move forward.
School leaders across the state and state officials have received inquiries from parents and community members, reporting books and their concerns about curriculum, but it’s the state Human Rights Commission’s job to investigate complaints that this law has been violated.
In response to a Union Leader Right-to-Know request for any records of intake questionnaires, complaints or other documents related to the enforcement of the law, Human Rights Commission Executive Director Ahni Malachi said there were no documents that could be released to the public, but wrote in a response:
“Zero charges have been filed since the Right to Freedom From Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law went into effect.”
Allegations of discrimination submitted to the Human Rights Commission are reviewed to see if they meet the minimum standards to file a charge, Malachi explained.
If a claim meets those standards, the person who made the complaint will be asked to “verify” the allegation by signing the complaint in the presence of a notary. At that point, the complaint becomes a “charge of discrimination.”
In the more than nine months since the law went into effect, no allegations have reached that stage.
Because the commission has not docketed any charges or come to any decisions, the state Board of Education has not taken any actions to revoke teaching credentials, according to a Department of Education spokeswoman.
Still, said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, the possibility of a career-ending investigation is a free-speech problem.
“It is the fear of a complaint — regardless of outcome — that causes self-censoring on important topics in the classroom, including those that address race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability,” Bissonnette said in an email. “All it takes is for an educator to guess wrong once as to what is covered under the law — a guess that could lead to the decertification of an educator who is simply trying to do the right thing and give students the tools they need to function in our increasingly diverse society.
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, agreed.
“To NH educators, the threat of a complaint is extremely chilling whether one is actually made or not,” she said in a statement.