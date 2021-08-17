Masks will be optional for Bedford students starting school next week, a decision that has some parents praising officials and others worried that COVID-19 cases could surge in schools.
Following hours of testimony from parents, the school board voted 3-2 Monday to approve the district’s reopening plan, which recommends face masks for students but does not require universal masking except for on school buses.
Some families applauded officials’ deference to parent choice. Others said the plan does not offer the level of protection necessary to keep students safe and in school.
“Knowing that this was such a controversial issue, myself and the leadership team were prepared for whatever outcome there was,” said Superintendent Mike Fournier.
Parent Kevin Coventry praised the school board for not mandating masks, saying the decision should not be made by someone who does not personally know his children.
Seventy weeks into the pandemic, many families are tired of the numerous adjustments that have been required, he said.
Parents should be responsible for guiding their children through life and deciding whether their smiles should or should not be hidden by a mask, Coventry said.
Other parents talked about the psychological, social and emotional turmoil their children endured because of last year’s mask mandate in schools.
“This is not something I am bending on,” said Aaron Myatt, a parent with three children who says he does not support universal masking in the schools. For families that are pro-mask, Myatt said those parents can opt to homeschool their children, a sacrifice his family made last year because they were opposed to the mask requirement.
School board member Sue Jennato said she would prefer to require masks for students — at least for grades six and under, since those students do not have the option of being vaccinated.
“For me, this is about getting the kids back in the building and keeping them in the building,” Jennato said. She said she would prefer the district to be proactive rather than reactive.
At least one parent described the board’s decision as a “countdown-to-closure plan,” and another said there are now no safety precautions in place for the youngest students.
“A masks-optional approach does not protect our children,” said Sarah Murai, a physician with two children.
In a statement, Murai said the district is going against recommendations from the CDC and other health professionals at a time when the delta variant is predominant in New Hampshire. That strain is more contagious than the one schools dealt with last year when masks were mandatory.
“Our kids are entrusting you to their care,” said parent Natalie Lau-Chien, stressing mitigation measures such as masks worked well last year and could do the same again.
Voting in favor of the reopening plan with optional masks for students were Bill Foote, Melissa Stevens and John Schneller. Opposed were Jennato and Melinda Bator.
Mask recommendations will be revisited throughout the year, and masks may be required under certain settings, including if COVID-19 clusters or outbreaks occur, according to the plan.