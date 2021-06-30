Under a proposed reopening plan in Bedford, local schools will not require the wearing of face masks this fall and remote learning will only be available to select students.
“We would like to be in a place where we are back in business in school with masks being optional. That is our goal,” Superintendent Mike Fournier said.
He has submitted a proposed reopening plan that will be considered by the school board on July 14.
“We do still have families that are advocating for masks at the younger levels because there is not a vaccine,” admits Fournier, adding there has not yet been guidance from public health officials about the upcoming school year.
School officials said there are families who are seeking more details surrounding the reopening plans.
Public input is being sought on Fournier’s reopening proposal. According to the draft plan, “masks are recommended but not required for students ages 11 and under. Staff and students may elect to wear masks, but are not required to do so. In grades seven through 12, the Bedford School District will return to pre-COVID operations as the vaccine is widely available for all persons ages 12 and older.”
While there are statutes and rules that require the school district to provide a safe learning environment for all students, Fournier said it is also important for the school system to work in conjunction with public health experts.
According to the proposed reopening plan, remote learning will only be available to students whose Individual Education Plans (IEPs) require it, or as a result of reasonable accommodations through a Section 504 Plan.
Similarly, concurrent learning will not be offered, except for those same exceptions.
“With Bedford schools at full capacity, physical distancing will not be possible,” states the proposed plan, adding parent volunteers will be permitted and plexiglass will be available as needed for all grade levels.
Once the schools are back at full capacity, Assistant Superintendent Tom Laliberte said Monday that the three-feet of social distancing followed this past year will not be feasible.
The district has received about 60 comments from the public on the proposed reopening plan, with the majority of respondents in favor of not requiring masks this fall, said Laliberte, adding about one out of every four respondents were supportive of a mask requirement, specifically for children 11 and younger who have yet to be vaccinated.
“The more voices the better,” he said, urging parents to provide feedback. The draft plan is posted on the district’s website, as is a survey seeking residents’ input.
According to the proposal, all co-curricular activities, school events, recess, transportation and lunch periods will return to pre-pandemic operations.