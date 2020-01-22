HANOVER — Dartmouth College is putting a hold on the traditional hiking and camping trips as the college sorts out how the Outdoor Programs Office will administer them.
The school’s Outdoor Programs Office, or OPO, is still working on new systems after last year’s incident in which a student was lost in the woods overnight during a hiking trip in the White Mountains.
“The Outdoor Programs Office is still in the process of establishing the systems for administrative oversight of PE offerings run through the office,” said Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications at the college.
Students had been able to obtain physical education credits at the college by going on one of the trips offered through the OPO, but these trips are not available for the time being. Lawrence said that instead, students may still obtain PE credits for DOC sports clubs, a wilderness first aid course, introduction to Nordic skiing classes, and courses facilitated by qualified outside instructors.
Student Arun Anand, 21, of Pennsylvania, went missing sometime on May 11 of last year during a hike at Mt. Moosilauke, prompting a New Hampshire Fish and Game search. Anand had reportedly decided to turn around and left his group to head back by himself to the Moosilauke Ravine Lodge, according to Fish and Game reports.
Anand lost the trail and then likely lost his shoes while negotiating deep snow on the trail, according to Fish and Game. The search included dozens of volunteers and two helicopters.
Anand was found on the morning of May 13 about a mile from the lodge, injured and shoeless, according to Fish and Game. He received medical treatment, but he did not appear seriously hurt, according to Fish and Game.
A school review of the incident and the OPO program found several areas of the program that needed to be changed. Among the needed changes, the Outdoor Programming Office was found to need to take steps to improve the preparation of students on the trip including informing them of the conditions they might expect, the gear they would require, and appropriate ways for the group to approach the hike, according to the summary.
The qualifications of Outdoor Programming Office staff members who will lead trips will be more closely scrutinized for experience in challenging or adverse conditions, as will their adherence to Outdoor Programming Office protocols, according to the report.