High school students planning to apply to Dartmouth College won’t need to worry about taking the SAT, at least for the coming round of applications.
Lee Coffin, vice president for enrollment and dean of admissions and financial aid at Dartmouth, said this week the college is suspending the standardized testing requirement for the Class of 2025.
“It felt like time to pause and reassure high school juniors and families and school counselors that this is not a moment to be focusing on that right now,” Coffin said.
The College Board, the organization that oversees the SAT, let colleges know that all spring test sessions are being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements. This week, the College Board also announced it was abandoning plans to try at-home SATs.
Coffin said Dartmouth administrators were prepared for problems with standardized testing given COVID-19 shutdown restrictions.
“We knew we would have to be prepared, and there were signs that there are problems ahead and we should start to rethink if this element is no longer available,” Coffin said.
With the applications for college admission going live in August, Coffin knew he would have to find a way to address the inability of many high school students to take the SAT or the ACT, another standardized test.
Dartmouth College typically receives 21,000 applications for 1,150 slots in the incoming freshman class, Coffin said. Students who managed to get a test and have a score they feel is representative are still welcome to submit that, he said. But students without SAT scores won’t be overlooked, Coffin said.
“We’re looking at reshaping applications for next year to ask different questions and look for different information,” Coffin said.
The school will continue to ask for standardized test scores in the future, assuming education returns to pre-coronavirus standards. Coffin said the Dartmouth admissions process factors in scores but doesn't rely on them as the basis for a decision.
The biggest question Coffin and other administrators ask is whether a student has the aptitude to take the courses offered at the Ivy League school.
Dartmouth’s delivery of its curriculum through online learning is now the subject of a federal lawsuit. Dartmouth parent Orlando Alfred filed a potential class action lawsuit against the school seeking $5 million for each participant, arguing that the online courses are inferior to the in-person classes that families and students pay for.