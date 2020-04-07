MANCHESTER — Unable to distribute print editions during the coronavirus health crisis, editors at Manchester High School Central’s student newspaper developed an online edition.
Remote learning, indeed, for staff at The Little Green.
“We’re pretty much just trying to expand our readership as well as be able to report and continue on with this during this crazy time,” said Eamonn Ryan, a senior who shares editor-in-chief duties with Alexandra Topic. “We also want to help keep a connection to Central during this crazy time. Obviously, we can’t go to school.”
The Little Green’s online edition premiered last week with a handful of articles that writers and editors managed to compile despite the obstacles and uncertainty of remote learning amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Editions of The Little Green have been available online as a PDF. The latest news is going directly online, which Ryan said he hopes to continue for the remainder of the school year, barring a return to the classroom if the remote learning mandate issued by Gov. Chris Sununu last month is lifted.
Ryan said the editorial staff came up the digital edition idea after “returning” from spring break, which preceded the launch of remote learning.
“I created a website — it’s just pretty basic,” Ryan said. “We have a few articles in there. Not too many. It’s nothing like we would normally do for a regular issue. We just wanted to get it started.”
The first online edition included a letter to readers from Topic and Ryan, who explained the situation and the staff’s commitment to continue delivering news.
The digital edition also caught the attention of one reader in particular who was impressed enough to post something about it on Twitter.
The reader was U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Central alumnus with close ties to the paper.
“This former Editor-in-Chief of The Little Green is glad to see that even in these unprecedented, challenging times, student journalists are still on the beat. Looking forward to reading online!” Pappas wrote.
Ryan said he and the staff were grateful for Pappas’ tweet as well as the support of Central faculty.
“It made me really proud because he was also a former editor in chief of the paper,” Ryan said. “We sent an email out to all of our teachers at the school and asked them to promote it in their remote learning classes. They gave a lot of really really great feedback.”
Ryan said the most difficult task of taking the paper online was developing the website. Now that one is in place, he said the format can continue to be used for future Little Green digital editions, although the publishing schedule — much like the remainder of the school year — was unclear.
Planning has also been a challenge for the editors and writers, who are limited to communicating digitally.
“We were not able to get together physically. We decided to do this completely remotely,” Ryan said. “It was interesting. It was definitely a little different but we kind of had an idea of what we wanted to do.”
Ryan said there were only two more print editions scheduled for the remainder of the semester. The April 20 edition is certainly not going to print and the June edition appears unlikely, too.
He said the current plan is for another 6-to-8 online editions, depending on whether classrooms are able to re-open. He also said the digital edition could be something for future Little Green staff to build upon.
“I hope it continues after this whole thing is over and that it’s also used next year,” Ryan said.
The Little Green website can be found at: sites.google.com/mansd.org/thelittlegreen