A nonprofit based in Utah is offering pre-kindergarten aged children in New Hampshire the opportunity to get ready for school next fall for free, using federal grant money.
At no cost to parents or caregivers, Waterford Upstart offers an at-home, adaptive, kindergarten readiness online program that combines the science of learning, the power of mentoring, and technology to deliver access, excellence and equity in early education for kids.
Through a New Hampshire emergency Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant, Waterford Upstart has enough funds to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — at no cost to families.
Waterford.org is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches math, science and literacy and created Waterford Upstart, launched in 2009,
Back in March, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced ESSER dollars were available to fund kindergarten-readiness initiatives. In making the announcement, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Waterford has contributed to students' success.
"Millions of children and families have benefited from the ongoing research, development and enhancement of the curriculum in schools, homes and learning centers around the world," Edelblut said in a statement. "The Waterford Upstart program helps close the well-documented preschool access gap, providing proven school-readiness support for children most at risk of school failure."
Waterford is looking for pre-K families to register New Hampshire children by Jan. 31, and participate in the program through May 28, 2023.
Once registered, a laptop -- which the family can keep -- is sent directly to the home with an internet hotspot, if needed, and the child can start immediately.
There’s no income or location requirements, and the program is open to all students who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023, a Waterford press release reports.
Families interested in participating in the pre-K program can register at waterford.org/upstart or call 1-888-982-9898 for more information.
