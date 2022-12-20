A nonprofit based in Utah is offering pre-kindergarten aged children in New Hampshire the opportunity to get ready for school next fall for free, using federal grant money.

At no cost to parents or caregivers, Waterford Upstart offers an at-home, adaptive, kindergarten readiness online program that combines the science of learning, the power of mentoring, and technology to deliver access, excellence and equity in early education for kids.

