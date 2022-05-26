NASHUA – Nashua Community College celebrated 19 nursing graduates at the annual Pinning Ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Thursday, May 19.
The Nursing Pinning ceremony is a tradition marking the completion of the nursing education program. Nursing graduates participated in Nashua Community College’s Commencement May 20.
“These students have completed hours of intense study, clinical practice and examinations and have shown tremendous dedication to each other and to their completion of the requirements of the nursing program,” said Nursing Director Lisa Gray.
President Lucille Jordan emphasized the importance of relationships the students built throughout their time in the program, and encouraged them to continue to grow throughout their careers. “You are stronger than you believe, and you will never cease to climb,” she said.
Gray said this group not only completed the rigorous nursing program, but overcame pandemic challenges as well. “This is a uniquely strong and very special class, they started this program with dealing with the restrictions of COVID protocols.” She acknowledged the crucial support from each graduate’s support network, “They were not alone in facing the challenges of a demanding nursing curriculum. And, so we also congratulate the family, friend, and loved one who have carried extra responsibilities, taken the time to provide encouragement, and have been an unwavering source of support.”
Guest speaker Jennifer Boucher, a NCC Class of 2012 nursing graduate and clinical instructor, said working with this class inspired her to become a nurse educator. “I enjoyed every minute of being your clinical instructor,” said Boucher, who reminded graduates that their peers and faculty will always be their nursing family. “Every one of you will be an amazing nurse.”
Class of 2022 student speaker Evan Butler praised the class’ support network and his peers, “Not only did we learn how to take care of patients, we learned how to take care of each other.” Butler thanked the faculty for holding students to high standards, saying, “We hope to make you proud.”
Graduates are now off to the workforce, and to continue their education. “Our nursing graduates are joining the nursing profession during a time of uncertainty. I am confident they will rise to the challenge and overcome any adversity – because that is what nurses do,” said Gray. “Their courage and determination to succeed during a global pandemic is truly a testament to their commitment in becoming nurses.”
The NCC Nursing Class of 2022 includes: McKenzie Armstrong, Evan Butler, Emma Danielson, Tarek Gomaa, Alexis Grovo, Jonathan Holdredge, Jasmine Jumpp, Brittany Ladd, Jollisa Mobley, Ashleigh Murray, Ashley Novick, Jasmine Perez, Michaela Reichl, Dounia Rhougou, Rachel Santos, Lucy Spencer, Sabrina Swift, Nicole Thomas and Trang Trif.